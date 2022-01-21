Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing

Intel announced Friday it will build a new semiconductor plant in Ohio. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States. The company said a surge in making semiconductors to power a wide range of products has led them to make the investment, along with another $100 million to educational institutions to build a talent pipeline. Advertisement

"Today's investment marks another significant way Intel is leading the effort to restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership," Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, said in a statement.

"Intel's actions will help build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come," Gelsinger said.

Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are expected to deliver remarks on the Intel announcement and domestic manufacturing at 11:00 a.m. EST from the South Court Auditorium at the White House.

The White House said it has been working with Congress and partners to expand chip manufacturing capacity in the United States since the coronavirus created a bottleneck overseas.

"Today's announcement is the latest marker of progress in the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to ramp up domestic manufacturing for critical goods like semiconductors, tackle near-term supply chain bottlenecks, revitalize our manufacturing base and create good jobs here at home," the White House said in a statement.

In November, Samsung Electronics said it will build a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas near Austin.

The facility, which is expected to create 2,000 high-tech jobs, will break ground next year and is expected to be in full operation by 2024.

The Ohio facility, which will be built outside of Columbus, is expected to be completed by 2025 and hire some 3,000 people.

Intel said 7,000 will be hired during its construction and it will be one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world.

"Building this semiconductor mega-site is akin to building a small city, which brings forth a vibrant community of supporting services and suppliers," Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain and operations, said in a statement.