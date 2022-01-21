Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 8:48 AM

Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing

By Clyde Hughes
Intel announces $20B semiconductor facility as Biden touts U.S. manufacturing
Intel announced Friday it will build a new semiconductor plant in Ohio. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Tech giant Intel announced Friday it will spend more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art computer chip factories in rural Ohio as the Biden administration celebrated a manufacturing return to the United States.

The company said a surge in making semiconductors to power a wide range of products has led them to make the investment, along with another $100 million to educational institutions to build a talent pipeline.

Advertisement

"Today's investment marks another significant way Intel is leading the effort to restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership," Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, said in a statement.

"Intel's actions will help build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come," Gelsinger said.

RELATED Samsung develops in-memory computing for AI chips

Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo are expected to deliver remarks on the Intel announcement and domestic manufacturing at 11:00 a.m. EST from the South Court Auditorium at the White House.

The White House said it has been working with Congress and partners to expand chip manufacturing capacity in the United States since the coronavirus created a bottleneck overseas.

"Today's announcement is the latest marker of progress in the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to ramp up domestic manufacturing for critical goods like semiconductors, tackle near-term supply chain bottlenecks, revitalize our manufacturing base and create good jobs here at home," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED Dow rises 560 points as markets bounce back from Omicron-fueled dip

In November, Samsung Electronics said it will build a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas near Austin.

The facility, which is expected to create 2,000 high-tech jobs, will break ground next year and is expected to be in full operation by 2024.

The Ohio facility, which will be built outside of Columbus, is expected to be completed by 2025 and hire some 3,000 people.

RELATED Ford partners with semiconductor chip maker to tackle shortage

Intel said 7,000 will be hired during its construction and it will be one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world.

"Building this semiconductor mega-site is akin to building a small city, which brings forth a vibrant community of supporting services and suppliers," Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain and operations, said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI Director: Texas hostage situation was a terrorism act targeting Jewish community
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The FBI is treating Saturday's hostage situation at a Texas synagogue as an act of terrorism that targeted the Jewish community, Christopher Wray, the department's director, said Thursday.
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. charges 4 Belarusian officials with air piracy over diverting Ryanair flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. prosecutors have charged four Belarusian government officials with one count of aircraft piracy for their role in last summer's forced landing of a Ryanair flight for the purposes of arresting a dissident reporter.
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning.
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. superstores have potential to generate solar energy by installing panels on their roofs, according to a report released Thursday.
House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights
With the 2022 midterm elections 10 months away, members of a House homeland security subcommittee on Thursday questioned the security of the 2020 presidential election and the upcoming midterms.
Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials from the newly formed Joint Office of Energy and Transportation previewed their plans Thursday to accomplish President Joe Biden's goal of establishing a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Four Belarusian officials were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy, according to the Justice Department.
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Thursday denied a request by InfoWars host Owen Shroyer to dismiss charges against him related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as he claimed he was subject to "vindictive prosecution."
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History has removed the Theodore Roosevelt statue that was located in front of the building in New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement