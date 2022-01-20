Police fatally shoot armed suspect outside San Francisco airport; bystander hospitalized

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police officers fatally shot an armed suspect Thursday outside San Francisco International Airport, and a bystander was hospitalized.

Officers opened fire and fatally shot the suspect, brandishing two firearms, outside the terminal near the entrance to the Bay Area Rapid Transit station, after the individual advanced toward them in a threatening way, Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told KPIX 5.

A ricocheting bullet hit the leg of a homeless bystander, who has been taken to the hospital, KPIX 5 reported.

Officers had first "attempted to de-escalate the situation," Yakel said, including "attempts to use non-lethal measures."

The suspect was not identified, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan told reporters the suspect was a male individual, and he was armed with handguns.

She added that the bystander had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had responded at 7:26 a.m. to reports that he was displaying suspicious behavior, and upon the officers engagement with the male suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Gatpandan told reporters.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the county sheriff's office, the San Francisco Police Department's internal affairs division, the San Francisco department of police accountability, and the county of San Mateo coroner's office are investigating.

The California Department of Justice was also notified in conformance with state law, and a public town hall will be convened in 10 days as part of a commitment to transparency, Gatpandan said.

"At this particular point, there is no indication of this incident being involved with terrorism, it's contained to this particular event," Gatpandan told reporters asking about motive after her briefing.

Yakel said the Transportation Security Administration first noticed the individual acting suspiciously and alerted authorities, KPIX 5 reported.

"This really began with a TSA employee that noticed an individual was displaying some behavior that was concerning, and we always preach the mantra of, 'If you see something, say something,' to report suspicious behavior," Yakel said. "That TSA officer did exactly what we expected him to do, reported some behavior that didn't look right and got the right resources there to address the situation."