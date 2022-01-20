Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Police fatally shoot armed suspect outside San Francisco airport; bystander hospitalized

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police officers fatally shot an armed suspect Thursday outside San Francisco International Airport, and a bystander was hospitalized.

Officers opened fire and fatally shot the suspect, brandishing two firearms, outside the terminal near the entrance to the Bay Area Rapid Transit station, after the individual advanced toward them in a threatening way, Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told KPIX 5.

Advertisement

A ricocheting bullet hit the leg of a homeless bystander, who has been taken to the hospital, KPIX 5 reported.

Officers had first "attempted to de-escalate the situation," Yakel said, including "attempts to use non-lethal measures."

RELATED 3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl

The suspect was not identified, but police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan told reporters the suspect was a male individual, and he was armed with handguns.

She added that the bystander had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had responded at 7:26 a.m. to reports that he was displaying suspicious behavior, and upon the officers engagement with the male suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Gatpandan told reporters.

RELATED Police investigating 'Rust' shooting say they're still waiting for Alec Baldwin's phone

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the county sheriff's office, the San Francisco Police Department's internal affairs division, the San Francisco department of police accountability, and the county of San Mateo coroner's office are investigating.

Advertisement

The California Department of Justice was also notified in conformance with state law, and a public town hall will be convened in 10 days as part of a commitment to transparency, Gatpandan said.

"At this particular point, there is no indication of this incident being involved with terrorism, it's contained to this particular event," Gatpandan told reporters asking about motive after her briefing.

RELATED Arizona police officer who shot, killed man in wheelchair fired

Yakel said the Transportation Security Administration first noticed the individual acting suspiciously and alerted authorities, KPIX 5 reported.

"This really began with a TSA employee that noticed an individual was displaying some behavior that was concerning, and we always preach the mantra of, 'If you see something, say something,' to report suspicious behavior," Yakel said. "That TSA officer did exactly what we expected him to do, reported some behavior that didn't look right and got the right resources there to address the situation."

Latest Headlines

Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History has removed the Theodore Roosevelt statue that was located in front of the building in New York City.
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers grappled Thursday with balancing the energy consumption of cryptocurrency's mining process alongside the opportunities for blockchain technology at a House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing.
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied on Thursday abortion providers' latest request to intervene in the ongoing legal challenge against Texas' restrictive abortion law.
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and experts suggested ways Thursday that the federal government could reduce racial economic disparities at a House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hearing.
Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate committee approves antitrust bill targeting big tech
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill that makes it more difficult for big tech companies to favor their services and products over competitors.
Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Democrat lawmakers said President Joe Biden is not doing enough to stop offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during a House hearing Thursday.
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled the Team USA uniforms for the opening ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next month.
U.S. mayors pressed to address cybersecurity precautions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. mayors pressed to address cybersecurity precautions
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Cities can't prevent cyberattacks, but they can take steps to mitigate and recover from breaches, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Thursday.
Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis, completes breast cancer treatment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis, completes breast cancer treatment
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, has completed her final round of chemotherapy treatment.
Georgia DA wants special grand jury in Trump election investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia DA wants special grand jury in Trump election investigation
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis asked a Superior Court Judge Thursday to convene a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Widespread shortage of snowplow drivers impedes winter road clearing
Widespread shortage of snowplow drivers impedes winter road clearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement