U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis, completes breast cancer treatment

By Sommer Brokaw
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis and Gov. Ron DeSantis are shown with their three young children. File Photo courtesy of the executive office of Gov. DeSantis

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, completed her final round of chemotherapy treatment.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference in Hardee County.

"It's not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she's fought really hard, we think she's responded very well," DeSantis told reporters. "She's doing well and we look forward to having more good news over the next few weeks and months."

Florida's first lady is the mother of three young children under age 5, and her youngest is the first baby born in the governor's mansion in more than 50 years.

In September, the governor's office announced that a new initiative the first lady had spearheaded, called "Hope Florida -- A Pathway to Prosperity," had launched.

The initiative implemented by the state's Department of Children and Families uses "Care Navigators" to guide Florida residents on a path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration.

The governor announced the next month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," DeSantis said in a statement then.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never give up."

Along with the prosperity initiative, she has also worked on other initiatives as first lady to address substance abuse and mental health.

