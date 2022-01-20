U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. File Photo by Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States has charged a second suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the Justice Department said Thursday. Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, the Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

A complaint unsealed Wednesday alleged that Jaar was responsible for providing weapons to a group of about 20 Colombian citizens and a number of Haitian American dual citizens that carried out the assassination of Moise.

He also allegedly housed some of the Colombian co-conspirators and was present when another person involved in the plot secured a signature from a Haitian judge on a written request for assistance in the arrest and imprisonment of Moise.

Earlier this month, Mario Palacios, a 43-year-old retired Colombian commando, was also charged in connection with the July 7 assassination of Moise at his Port-au-Prince mansion when attackers shot and killed the president and injured his wife, Martine Moise.

The complaints against both men said the people involved in the attack initially had focused on a plot to kidnap Moise as part of a purported arrest operation backed by the United States.

Ultimately, the plot resulted in an effort to kill Moise.

Jaar was arrested in the Dominican Republic and agreed to travel to the United States. If convicted of the charges, Jaar faces a maximum of life imprisonment.

