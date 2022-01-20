Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 8:24 PM

U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president

By Daniel Uria
U.S. charges second suspect in assasination of Haitian president
The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian-Chilean citizen, the second person charged in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. File Photo by Jean Marc Herve Abelard/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States has charged a second suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Rodolphe Jaar, a 49-year-old dual Haitian Chilean citizen, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

A complaint unsealed Wednesday alleged that Jaar was responsible for providing weapons to a group of about 20 Colombian citizens and a number of Haitian American dual citizens that carried out the assassination of Moise.

He also allegedly housed some of the Colombian co-conspirators and was present when another person involved in the plot secured a signature from a Haitian judge on a written request for assistance in the arrest and imprisonment of Moise.

RELATED Pakistani court sentences woman to death for blasphemous WhatsApp messages

Earlier this month, Mario Palacios, a 43-year-old retired Colombian commando, was also charged in connection with the July 7 assassination of Moise at his Port-au-Prince mansion when attackers shot and killed the president and injured his wife, Martine Moise.

Advertisement

The complaints against both men said the people involved in the attack initially had focused on a plot to kidnap Moise as part of a purported arrest operation backed by the United States.

Ultimately, the plot resulted in an effort to kill Moise.

RELATED Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight

Jaar was arrested in the Dominican Republic and agreed to travel to the United States. If convicted of the charges, Jaar faces a maximum of life imprisonment.

RELATED Police charge convicted murderer with two cold case homicides

Latest Headlines

Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia
Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning.
U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
U.S. big box store roofs could generate major solar power, research shows
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. superstores have potential to generate solar energy by installing panels on their roofs, according to a report released Thursday.
House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights
With the 2022 midterm elections 10 months away, members of a House homeland security subcommittee on Thursday questioned the security of the 2020 presidential election and the upcoming midterms.
Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials highlight Biden's electric vehicle goals, importance of charger rollout
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Officials from the newly formed Joint Office of Energy and Transportation previewed their plans Thursday to accomplish President Joe Biden's goal of establishing a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Belarusian officials charged with air piracy over diverted flight
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Four Belarusian officials were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy, according to the Justice Department.
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge rejects InfoWars host's request to dismiss Jan. 6 riot charges
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Thursday denied a request by InfoWars host Owen Shroyer to dismiss charges against him related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as he claimed he was subject to "vindictive prosecution."
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Natural history museum removes Theodore Roosevelt statue
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The American Museum of Natural History has removed the Theodore Roosevelt statue that was located in front of the building in New York City.
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts recommend renewable energy, alternative ways to clean up cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers grappled Thursday with balancing the energy consumption of cryptocurrency's mining process alongside the opportunities for blockchain technology at a House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing.
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court denies request to move Texas abortion case to district court
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied on Thursday abortion providers' latest request to intervene in the ongoing legal challenge against Texas' restrictive abortion law.
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawmakers debate how to address racial economic disparities
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lawmakers and experts suggested ways Thursday that the federal government could reduce racial economic disparities at a House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth hearing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement