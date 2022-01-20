Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Biden clarifies Russia stance after Ukraine takes issue with 'minor incursion' remark

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Biden clarifies Russia stance after Ukraine takes issue with 'minor incursion' remark
President Joe Biden holds an Infrastructure Implementation Task Force meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday attempted to clarify his stance on a potential Russian incursion into Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took issue with comments made during a U.S. presidential briefing.

Biden said Thursday that "Russia will pay a heavy price" for any invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russia has amassed at least 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine amid tensions between the two former Soviet countries.

Biden addressed the military buildup Wednesday during a news conference, saying Russia would face a "severe cost" if its military invades Ukraine. The U.S. president, though, drew a distinction between a potential "minor incursion" and a stronger invasion.

RELATED United States hit 4 Ukrainians with sanctions for helping Russia

"I think what you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades and it depends on what it does," Biden said Wednesday. "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do, etc., but if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the forces they've amassed on the border it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine and our allies and partners are ready to impose severe cost and significant harm on Russia and the Russian economy."

Advertisement

Zelensky said Thursday, though, that no invasion into Ukraine would be considered "minor."

"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations," he tweeted. "Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power."

RELATED Blinken pledges U.S. support in Ukraine, vows 'consequences' for Russian aggression

Speaking ahead of a meeting on implementing last year's infrastructure legislation, Biden sought to clarify that no matter the size of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies would stand against Moscow.

"I've been absolutely clear with President [Vladimir] Putin," Biden said. "He has no misunderstanding. If any -- any -- assembled Russian units move across Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.

"But it will be met with severe and coordinated economic response that I've discussed in detail with our allies, as well as laid out very clearly for President Putin.

RELATED Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus

"Let there be no doubt at all: If Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price."

U.S. intelligence officials indicated last week that Russia may be planning a false-flag operation in Ukraine to justify an invasion of its neighbor. The officials said Russia placed operatives trained in urban warfare inside Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage against Russian proxy forces.

Advertisement

This week in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discusses President Joe Biden's first year in office during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Democrats urge Interior Dept. not to approve new drilling in Gulf of Mexico
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Democrat lawmakers said President Joe Biden is not doing enough to stop offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico during a House hearing Thursday.
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled the Team USA uniforms for the opening ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next month.
U.S. mayors pressed to address cybersecurity precautions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. mayors pressed to address cybersecurity precautions
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Cities can't prevent cyberattacks, but they can take steps to mitigate and recover from breaches, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told the U.S. Conference of Mayors on Thursday.
Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis, completes breast cancer treatment
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis, completes breast cancer treatment
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, has completed her final round of chemotherapy treatment.
Georgia DA wants special grand jury in Trump election investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia DA wants special grand jury in Trump election investigation
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis asked a Superior Court Judge Thursday to convene a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election.
Jan. 6 committee to ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 committee to ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The chairman of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol said Thursday the panel will ask Ivanka Trump to testify voluntarily.
Democrats, activists condemn blocking of voting rights bill; Republicans celebrate its defeat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats, activists condemn blocking of voting rights bill; Republicans celebrate its defeat
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Various political leaders, activists and advocacy organizations expressed disappointment on Thursday toward Senate Republicans and two Democrats after they blocked efforts to pass landmark voting rights legislation.
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The classic M&M's look is getting a rebrand -- the chocolate candy characters are being made over and the logo is being tweaked.
Amazon to open in-person clothing store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon to open in-person clothing store
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday it will open its first in-person clothing store.
Unemployment filings in U.S. rise again to 286,000; highest level since October
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Unemployment filings in U.S. rise again to 286,000; highest level since October
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The number of workers filing new unemployment claims in the United States has again increased unexpectedly, the Labor Department said in its weekly report -- to the highest level in months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
China warns U.S. of 'serious consequences' after Navy warship crosses South China Sea
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
FBI agents raid Texas home, office of Rep. Henry Cuellar
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to block release of Jan. 6 records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement