Ralph Lauren unveils Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms

Snowboarder Shaun White wears Ralph Lauren's Opening Ceremony uniform for the Winter Games in Beijing. Photo courtesy of Team USA

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled the Team USA uniforms for the opening ceremonies at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next month. The ensemble includes an anorak jacket, a lighter jacket, pants, gloves and boots, all in the signature red and white and blue colors. Advertisement

Athletes will be wearing the uniforms at the Winter Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4 and during the Paralympics' Opening Ceremony on March 4, both at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

Ralph Lauren said the outer jacket utilizes the fashion company's Intelligent Insulation technology, which adapts to changes in air temperature by opening and closing channels of insulation. All of the clothing is made using recycle plastic bottles in the United States.

"Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades, and we're thrilled that Team USA will once again wear this cutting-edge, sustainable and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games," U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.

Short track speed skater Maame Biney served as one of Ralph Lauren's models for the new uniforms, along with snowboarder Shaun White, hockey player Hilary Knight, figure skater Jason Brown, bobsledder Aja Evans and ice sled hockey player Rico Roman, People Magazine reported.

Biney showed off the Opening Ceremony uniform on her Instagram account Thursday.

"@poloralphlauren doesn't disappoint with these Opening Ceremony outfits," she captioned the photos.