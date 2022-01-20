Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 2:49 PM

Mars announces changes to M&M's characters, logo

By Megan Hadley

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The classic M&M look is getting a rebrand-- the chocolate candy characters are being made over and the logo is being tweaked.

Most noticeably, the M&M's characters are getting new shoes.

The green candy will be wearing sneakers, instead of go-go boots. The brown candy is wearing lower heals, and red and yellow shoes have laces. Orange's shoes are no longer untied.

It's a "new global commitment to create a world where everyone feels they belong," Mars Wrigley, which owns M&M's, said in a statement.

"M&M'S has been around for more than 80 years and this year the brand continues to evolve to reflect the more dynamic, progressive world that we live in. And as part of this evolution, built on purpose, M&M'S promises to use the power of fun to include everyone with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025," they continued.

The logo is being slightly tweaked as well. Instead of resting on its side, its set up straight.

The logo was last tweaked in 2019.

