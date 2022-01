Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Texas, holds up a map related to the border wall during a bipartisan congressional meeting on January 9, 2018. Cuellar's home and building housing his campaign office were raided by the FBI on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The FBI on Wednesday searched the Laredo, Texas, home of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, along with a second building where his campaign headquarters is located. The agency told CNN it was conducting a "court-authorized" search and could not comment further. The moderate Democrat has represented Texas' 28th district since 2005. Advertisement

FBI agents were seen going in and out of Cuellar's home and the downtown Laredo business offices with their trunks open. It was not known what was taken from the sites. Cuellar and his wife were listed as being owners of both locations.

Cuellar's office said he will cooperate in any probe.

"Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," his office said, according to USA Today. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

Cuellar, Texas' former secretary of state and a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has sparked controversy among his fellow Democrats for siding with Republicans on issues like abortion.

His moderate stances drew a competitive primary challenge from local attorney Jessica Cisneros in the last election and she is campaigning in a second try to unseat him. The seat is a target for Republicans who hope to flip the post with seven candidates lined up in the GOP primary.

