Georgia DA wants special grand jury in Trump election investigation

Fulton County Georgia DA Fani Willis asked a judge Thursday to convene a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the Georgia 2020 election. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Georgia/fultoncountyga.gov

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis asked a Superior Court Judge Thursday to convene a special grand jury in her investigation of former President Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Willis, in a letter to Judge Christopher S. Brasher, said her office had received information "indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia's administration of elections in 2020, including the state's election of President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions."

Willis said in her letter the grand jury would not have the power to return an indictment, but "may make recommendations concerning criminal prosecutions as it shall see fit."

Willis has been investigating whether Georgia election laws were broken by Trump in his efforts to overturn the certified results of the state's 2020 elections.

She said, "a significant number of witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony."

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is an essential witness who has indicated he won't cooperate until subpoenaed, Willis said in the letter.

Raffensperger shared audio of a phone call with Trump in which Trump pressured Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the state's certified election results.

Willis told the judge in her letter that Raffensperger isn't the only witness who won't testify unless subpoenaed.

She said she wants the grand jury "for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia."

Willis also asked that a Fulton County Superior Court Judge be assigned to assist and supervise the special grand jury.