'Doomsday Clock' remains 100 seconds before midnight

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The "Doomsday Clock," a symbolic reminder of the global dangers to mankind, remained at 100 seconds to midnight on Thursday, bringing attention to the threats of climate change, nuclear weapons and other "disruptive technologies," the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said.
The Doomsday Clock, created in 1947, recognized its 75th anniversary by saying the emergence of misinformation accelerated the move toward worldwide catastrophe. The bulletin said it has introduced "a corrupted information ecosphere that undermines rational decision-making."