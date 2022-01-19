Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 2:17 PM

Wine industry badly needs to attract Millenials, new report finds

By Calley Hair
1/2
Wine industry badly needs to attract Millenials, new report finds
Rows and rows of Cabernet Franc grapes are ruined before harvest by the Glass Fire on Davis Estates vineyard in Calistoga, Calif., in September  2020. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Millennials are turning away from wine, a new report on the state of the industry finds, leaving industry executives on the hunt for a new way to market the beverage to younger consumers.

The 2022 State of the Wine Industry Report, issued Wednesday by Silicon Valley Bank, finds that people over 65 are the demographic by far most likely to choose wine over other options. Younger drinkers are increasingly drawn to competing alcoholic beverages -- beer, spirits, and spiked seltzers.

Advertisement

Baby boomers drink more wine than millennials by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio.

"Unless the industry does more to attract consumers younger than 65, wine consumption might drop by 20 percent when boomers sunset," states the 66-page report, which includes data and survey results from dozens of sources.

RELATED Israeli archaeologists find ring believed to ward off hangovers in ancient winery

The warning isn't new for an industry that's been sounding alarm bells about its aging consumer base for several years. But this report was more alarming because wine experts expected a strong rebound in 2021 as restaurants and bars reopened after pandemic closures.

Instead, wine lost market share to spirits.

"The reopening celebration that took place in 2021 didn't include the wine industry," the report states.

Advertisement
RELATED Global wine production expected to dip to 'extreme' low due to harsh weather

Worsening droughts and wildfires also impacted wine yields last year, the report found. Climate change put pressure on producers to find reliable water sources; meanwhile, surging property insurance costs coupled with supply and labor shortages drove "excessive markups," further deterring frugal young drinkers.

In one survey, 42% of producers indicated that they intend to raise their prices this year.

"The wine industry overcame numerous hurdles to achieve a hard-earned, solid year of sales. That said, looking at the long-term trends, this year reveals issues with both consumer demand and the ongoing climate crisis that may impact business conditions for the industry in the years to come," Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank's Wine Division and author of the report, said in a press release.

RELATED German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking

"The lesser interest in wine among younger consumers, coupled with the encroaching retirement and decreasing wine consumption of wine-loving baby boomers, poses a primary threat to the business."

But the report highlights some recommended strategies for appealing to younger customers. Unlike "status-seeking boomers" more likely to splurge on expensive wines, Millennials, "having lived through the Great Recession and a pandemic, aren't destined to be consumers who will show off their wealth."

To pivot to a younger generation, wine producers should highlight their social values when marketing their product, the report recommends -- staff diversity, health consciousness and sustainability are more important to millennial consumers.

Advertisement

"If we really want to reach the millennial, we need to move away from lifestyles of the rich and famous and add cause-based marketing to our outreach," the report states.

Latest Headlines

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills including Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders in school teachings
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills including Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders in school teachings
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a pair of bills in an effort to formally recognize Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by making them an official part of the state's school curriculum.
Procter & Gamble says it will raise prices to cover increased costs
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Procter & Gamble says it will raise prices to cover increased costs
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble said Wednesday the company will increase prices for more of its products in an effort to hold onto profit margins as the costs of freight and commodities rise.
Family shares new photo of missing 3-year-old girl from day she disappeared
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Family shares new photo of missing 3-year-old girl from day she disappeared
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The family of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, who went missing last month from a San Antonio apartment playground, has released a photo of the girl taken on the day she disappeared.
Supreme Court justices consider Ted Cruz case challenging campaign finance law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court justices consider Ted Cruz case challenging campaign finance law
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case brought to Sen. Ted Cruz that challenges a federal campaign finance law that limits how much candidates can be repaid for loans they make to their campaigns.
Ford recalls 200,000 Fusions, Mustangs, Lincoln MKZs over brake light issue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford recalls 200,000 Fusions, Mustangs, Lincoln MKZs over brake light issue
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ford says it's recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles to fix a brake pedal bumper that could continuously keep the brake lights illuminated and pose a safety hazard.
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement with sexual abuse victims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement with sexual abuse victims
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan reached a settlement Wednesday, with over 1,000 victims who claim they were sexually assaulted by its former head of health services, the late Dr. Robert Anderson, according to the Detroit News
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti nominates Kristin Crowley to be dept.'s 1st female chief
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti nominates Kristin Crowley to be dept.'s 1st female chief
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- After nearly 40 years on the job, Los Angeles' fire chief has announced his retirement -- and his successor is poised to make history as the first female chief of the department.
White House says it will spend $14B on infrastructure this year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House says it will spend $14B on infrastructure this year
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday it will invest more than $14 billion from the recently passed infrastructure law in more than 500 projects supporting port and waterway supply chains.
Child poverty rate could jump to 17% this month, study finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Child poverty rate could jump to 17% this month, study finds
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S child poverty rate could jump to 17% this month after the end of the Child Tax Credit, a new study found.
Watch live: Biden gives first Q&A news conference in months
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden gives first Q&A news conference in months
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a formal news conference at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, which will be his first question and answer session with reporters in months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
Russia moving troops near Ukraine for joint exercises with Belarus
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement