Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 4:15 PM

Widespread shortage of snowplow drivers impedes winter road clearing

By Calley Hair
1/3
Widespread shortage of snowplow drivers impedes winter road clearing
According to industry experts, driving a snow plow is a tough sell to prospective employees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- State and local transportation departments across the United States are struggling to keep roads clear of snow this winter, as staffing shortages and organizational red tape make it harder to hire and retain plow drivers.

Montana is missing half of its temporary drivers this year. As of early December, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had hired just 40 percent of its usual seasonal workers. And in Kansas City, Mo., transportation officials are scrambling to onboard new plow drivers to fill a 30 percent gap in the workforce.

Advertisement

According to industry experts, driving a snow plow is a tough sell to prospective employees. That's especially true during the ongoing labor shortage -- public agencies are competing with freight haulers and package-delivery services for drivers with commercial licenses.

Those private companies are also desperate for drivers, to the point where a new federal pilot program announced earlier this week would allow them to hire truckers as young as 18.

Advertisement
RELATED Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week

Public agencies face an additional disadvantage in hiring full-time road workers because they aren't as nimble as private companies, Barbara LaBoe, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation, told Insider on Tuesday. Starting salaries for WSDOT highway-maintenance workers max out at $27.90 an hour.

The department has considered raising wages, LaBoe said, but "can't move as quickly as private industry in matters such as this."

The agency is around 10 percent below its usual winter staffing operations, LaBoe added.

RELATED 'Unprecedented' flooding event wreaks havoc in Uruguay capital of Montevideo

Across the country, reports are surfacing of governments attempting to lure more private contractors to help clear their roads. One Massachusetts town is offering snowplow operators emergency rates of up to $135 an hour; another is extending wages of up to $310 an hour.

State departments are also looking for ways to boost retention. In Colorado, where the driver vacancy rate is hovering around 19%, the department of transportation is promising $2,000 performance-based "snow bonuses."

The shortage of snowplow drivers is widespread enough to merit a discussion at the annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C. this week.

RELATED Study: Carbon monoxide deaths soar during power outages

"Plowing snow is a difficult job," Rick Nelson, a winter maintenance consultant for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, said in the New York Times on Saturday. "When the weather gets tough, we ask our snowplow drivers to be out there in terrible conditions in the middle of the night."

Advertisement

In Washington state, residents felt the full effect of the snowplow driver shortage earlier this month when a massive snowstorm incapacitated all four of the state's major east-west arterials at once, effectively cleaving the state in two.

WSDOT's shortage is also tangled up in the debate over vaccine mandates.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has required that all state employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that drew criticism from Republican lawmakers. Kittitas County took the department to task for turning down its offer to help clear roads during the storm, reportedly because the county couldn't guarantee its workers were vaccinated, The Seattle Times reported. WSDOT disputes that account.

The state's transportation secretary, Roger Millar, also pushes back against the assertion that vaccine mandates are responsible for the shortage -- the department lost 151 employees when the mandate kicked in on Oct. 18, but it has since hired 200 more. He pointed to the multiple other states without vaccine requirements that are facing worse shortages.

"Yes, we do have a staffing issue," Millar said in a statement. "Yes, we do have a budget issue. But the mandate is really a part of the solution to the problem that is the COVID pandemic."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

White House to spend $14B on Everglades, other infrastructure projects
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House to spend $14B on Everglades, other infrastructure projects
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday it will invest more than $14 billion from the recently passed infrastructure law in more than 500 projects supporting port and waterway supply chains.
Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration plans to use $3 billion over 10 years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to launch a comprehensive response to a worsening U.S. wildfires crisis.
National Archive to turn over some Trump documents to Jan. 6 committee Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Archive to turn over some Trump documents to Jan. 6 committee Wednesday
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The National Archive intends to release four pages of Trump White House records Wednesday to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a court filing.
Senate to vote as early as Wednesday on voting rights, filibuster
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate to vote as early as Wednesday on voting rights, filibuster
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on voting rights legislation and -- pending its likely failure in the evenly divided chamber -- an equally doomed Senate rules change on the use of the filibuster.
Senate Democrats urge FTC to investigate COVID-19 test price gouging
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Democrats urge FTC to investigate COVID-19 test price gouging
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Calling it "predatory and profiteering," two U.S. Senators called on the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, to investigate price gouging over COVID-19 tests.
Gov't reveals new details in Jan. 6 case to keep Oath Keepers member behind bars
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov't reveals new details in Jan. 6 case to keep Oath Keepers member behind bars
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- In a new court filing Tuesday night, federal prosecutors spelled out more details about the cache of weapons and ammo the far-right Oath Keepers group planned to bring to Washington, D.C., during the Capitol attack.
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills including Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders in school teachings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signs bills including Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders in school teachings
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a pair of bills in an effort to formally recognize Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by making them an official part of the state's school curriculum.
Wine industry badly needs to attract millenials, new report finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wine industry badly needs to attract millenials, new report finds
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Millennials are turning away from wine, the 2022 State of the Wine Industry Report finds, leaving industry executives on the hunt for a new way to market the beverage to younger consumers.
Procter & Gamble says it will raise prices to cover increased costs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Procter & Gamble says it will raise prices to cover increased costs
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Procter & Gamble said Wednesday the company will increase prices for more of its products in an effort to hold onto profit margins as the costs of freight and commodities rise.
Family shares new photo of missing 3-year-old girl from day she disappeared
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Family shares new photo of missing 3-year-old girl from day she disappeared
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The family of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, who went missing last month from a San Antonio apartment playground, has released a photo of the girl taken on the day she disappeared.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
Auction for Roman villa containing Caravaggio mural draws no bidders
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
White House to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
3 Pennsylvania police officers charged with death of 8-year-old girl
Ford recalls 200,000 Fusions, Mustangs, Lincoln MKZs over brake light issue
Ford recalls 200,000 Fusions, Mustangs, Lincoln MKZs over brake light issue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement