"We can ensure that the diversity of our state is reflected in our curriculum and create a more tolerant and knowledgeable future for New Jersey," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a pair of bills in an effort to formally recognize Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by making them an official part of the state's school curriculum. The bills, which he signed on Tuesday, will include the heritage and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the New Jersey Student Learning Standards for Social Studies. Advertisement

The teachings will be part of the curriculum for students in kindergarten through high school.

"The members of our Asian American Pacific Islander community have contributed so much to our state and nation," Murphy said in a statement.

"By teaching students about the history and heritage of our AAPI community, we can ensure that the diversity of our state is reflected in our curriculum and create a more tolerant and knowledgeable future for New Jersey."

A Commission for Asian American Heritage within New Jersey's Department of Education will also be established.

"By incorporating instruction on the history and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, New Jersey schools can provide a curriculum that reflects the diversity of our state," Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, acting commissioner of education, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"In addition, the establishment of the Commission on Asian American Heritage will serve as an invaluable resource to enhance classroom instruction throughout the state."