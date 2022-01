A new photo of 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil on the day she went missing has surfaced. Photo courtesy of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach/Facebook

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The family of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, who went missing last month from a San Antonio apartment playground, has released a photo of the girl taken on the day she disappeared. Family members shared the photo with reporters in the hope it might help with the search, which is stretching into its fourth week. Though an Amber Alert is no longer in effect, the FBI and San Antonia Police Department are still investigating the case. Advertisement

Lina, who will turn 4 next month, was at a playground with her mother before she went missing at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Family representative Pamela Allen told ABC news that Lina's father, Riaz Khil, shared the photo from the day she disappeared because many people were asking about jewelry.

She's wearing blue-and-gold bracelets and a necklace with verses from the Qur'an in the photo.

Allen is the president of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, a local nonprofit that supports families in crisis and trauma.

"These are all the articles that she was wearing on the day that she disappeared. She's also in the red dress with the decorations on the front," Allen said, according to ABC News. "That is the exact dress that she was wearing on the day that she disappeared. She did have on a black jacket that her mother said she put on her because she didn't want her to be cold."

