Around 4 million children could go into poverty this month without the Child Tax credit that is being stalled in Congress.

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S child poverty rate could jump to 17% this month in absence of the Child Tax Credit, a new study found. The Child Tax Credit reached over 60 million children in December, and on it's own, reduced childhood poverty by 30%, according to the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy. Advertisement

However, that may change, as Congress has not acted to extend the payments into 2022.

Without the tax credit, childhood poverty could jump to 17% in January, the highest rate since December 2020.

"The monthly child tax credit payments have buffered family finances amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

That affects around 4 million children, who receive $250 to $300 a month in Government aid.

"Few federal programs have had such a direct & demonstrable impact on Americans as the expanded #ChildTaxCredit," Representative Suzan DelBene said on Twitter.

U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act -- which remains in limbo -- would have ensured that families receive a payment on Friday.

The effort hit a roadblock with opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose support is crucial in passing the legislation.

Though Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi believes that a deal can be reached, it wouldn't happen in time for families to receive a check this week.