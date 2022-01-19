Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Senate to vote as early as Wednesday on voting rights, filibuster

By Danielle Haynes
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to his office in the Hart Senate Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Manchin has remained firm on his filibuster stance as the Senate plans to vote on The Freedom to Vote Act: John Lewis Act on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on voting rights legislation and -- pending its likely failure in the evenly divided chamber -- an equally doomed Senate rules change on the use of the filibuster.

The Senate began debate on the The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act less than a week after the House voted in favor of the bill. With a 50-50 split in the Senate, the legislation is unlikely to receive the 60-vote supermajority required for it to pass the chamber.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York has sought to change Senate rules to require a so-called talking filibuster on only this particular piece of legislation. Under this procedure, after a lengthy debate, the chamber could pass the voting rights bill on a simple majority.

But two Democrats -- Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- have refused to vote to change filibuster rules, arguing the procedure encourages bipartisan cooperation.

Schumer said he disagrees with Manchin and Sinema's reasoning for keeping the current filibuster rules, saying few people believe it actually "helps bring us together."

"I don't see evidence of that at all, and I think the majority of my colleagues would agree with that," he said. "But even those who feel that the filibuster is a good thing and helps bring us together, I would ask them this question: Isn't the protection of voting rights ... more important?

"Win, lose or draw, we are going to vote, we are going to vote," Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "Especially when the issue relates to the beating heart of our democracy, as voting rights does."

Several states have passed more restrictive voting laws in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent President Donald Trump. Trump has since pushed baseless claims of election fraud, which ultimately led to his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to attempt to halt Congress' certification of the election results.

The new voting rights legislation seeks to increase access to voting across the country, including same-day voter registration, making Election Day a public holiday, setting a standard for a minimum number of early voting days and allowing mail-in voting for any reason.

Democrats have accused Republican-leaning states of passing laws that disproportionately restrict minority voters.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during Wednesday's debate, said Democrats' accusations are "disgraceful."

"Whether Democrats believe their accusations or are making a cynical attempt to paint Republicans as anti-voting, these false claims undermine faith in democracy," he said.

