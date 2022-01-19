Teen sentenced to 14 years to life in prison in fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The third teen charged in the 2019 killing of New York City college student Tessa Majors was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday.

Rashaun Weaver, 16, received the agreed-upon sentence of 14 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Majors.

Weaver was 14 at the time of the killing. He was accused of stabbing Majors, an 18-year-old student at Barnard College, during a robbery in Manhattan's Morningside Park.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the stabbing, but in December changed his plea to guilty while also pleading guilty to first- and second-degree robbery in connection to previous robberies in the park.

During the sentencing hearing, Weaver apologized to Majors' family for his "selfish" and "immature" actions and said he would "give anything to go back in time so it never happened."

Majors' parents did not speak in court or after the sentencing but prosecutor Matthew Bogdanos said they "miss her every second of every day."

"Fourteen years to life is a long time, but at the end of his sentence, Rashaun Weaver goes home. Tess never will," Bogdanos said.

Weaver's attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, said the teen was a "symptom" of a broken system, noting his father and other adult role models had also been imprisoned.

"It does not absolve him but it does explain," Lichtman said.

Luciano Lewis, 16, was previously sentenced to nine years to life in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the stabbing, while a third teen, charged as a minor, was sentenced to up to 18 months in a juvenile detention facility after pleading guilty.