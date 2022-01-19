Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2022 / 8:11 PM

2 Marines killed in North Carolina military truck crash

By Danielle Haynes

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A military trick from Camp Lejeune crashed in southeast North Carolina on Wednesday, killing two Marines and injuring two others, state troopers said.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte, N.C., reported two of the Marines were airlifted to area hospitals with injuries from the crash on U.S. Highway 17 between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the seven-ton military truck overturned when the driver attempted to make a right turn and lost control. Multiple service members were thrown from the truck.

He told WITN-TV in Washington, N.C., that it's unclear how fast the truck was traveling, Rich said, "but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn."

There were 19 Marines in the truck connected to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group based at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C.

"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG," the group said on Twitter. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

