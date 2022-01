Google has released a new Doodle that encourages users to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Image courtesy of Google

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Google is telling users to get vaccinated and to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle. Google's homepage on Wednesday features an animated sequence of the letter "e" in the company's logo dressed up as a doctor as it administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the letter "l."

The other letters in the logo have already received the vaccine and are wearing band-aids. The letters all celebrate together and show off their band-aids in unison.

"Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives," Google says.

Google also provides users resources to find a local vaccine site and lists information from the CDC on how to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The CDC says to stay at least six feet from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, wash hands often for 20 seconds, avoid close contact with people who are sick and more in order to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The federal government launched a website on Tuesday for Americans to order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits per household.