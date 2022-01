The affected vehicles are certain 2014-15 Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs, and 2015 Mustangs, the automaker said. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ford says it's recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles to fix a brake pedal bumper that could continuously keep the brake lights illuminated and pose a safety hazard. In announcing the recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a separated brake pedal bumper can cause the illumination and create "confusion to other drivers" and increase the risk of a crash. Advertisement

"On automatic transmission vehicles, a missing brake pedal bumper can allow drivers to shift the vehicle out of the park position without depressing the brake pedal, allowing the vehicle to roll away, increasing the risk of injury," the NHTSA said in a statement on its website.

The affected vehicles are certain 2014-15 Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKZs, and 2015 Mustangs sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

Exposure to high temperatures, high humidity and salt air can cause the brake pedal bumpers on the affected vehicles to corrode and separate from the brake pedal, the agency said.

Ford is expected to mail owners a recall notice by early March. Dealers will replace the brake pedal bumpers and clutch pedal bumpers.

More information about the recall can be found here.

Advertisement