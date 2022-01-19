Trending
White House says it will spend $14B on infrastructure this year

By Clyde Hughes
Oil tankers are pictured anchored near the Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex in Los Angeles on April 24, 2020. The White House announced that $14 billion will be spent on infrastructure projects this year, including to expand capacity at ports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday it will invest more than $14 billion this fiscal year from the recently passed infrastructure law in more than 500 projects supporting port and waterway supply chains.

The projects include revitalizing the Everglades in Florida and expanding the capacity of large ports in locations like Long Beach, Calif.

The Port of Long Beach was one of the locations that saw a backlog of containerships this year, forcing many of the vessels to temporarily dock at sea while space opened up.

"These key projects will strengthen the nation's supply chain, provide significant new economic opportunities nationwide, and bolster our defenses against climate change."

The White House said the projects include commitments to help underserved coastal communities become more resilient in the face of extreme weather.

The administration ticked off projects that have already been paid for by the law, including reliable Internet service to Tribal Nations, rehabilitation of some aging bridges across the country and upgrading critical infrastructure at 3,075 airports.

The White House said it has updated some older utility infrastructure like water lines, sewerage systems and service lines, and addressed toxic waste. Other projects will address damage from recent storms like Hurricane Ida, along with other flooding and droughts.

Projects the administration highlighted include: $378 million for protecting people, property and the fragile marshland in coastal Louisiana; $250 million for storm surge barriers, levees and pump stations to reduce storm risk in Norfolk, Va.; $66 million to refurbish the levee system along the Little Colorado River outside of Winslow, Ariz. in Navajo County; and $35 million in the San Joaquin River Basin to reduce flood risk in Stockton, Calif.

