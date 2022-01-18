William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump

U.S. Attorney General William Barr updates reporters on the investigation of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the December 21, 1988, attack. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- William Barr's memoir on service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released on March 8, an Amazon listing shows. Barr served as the 77th and 85th U.S. attorney general under the administrations of presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump. Advertisement

The memoir, titled, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General, "provides a candid account of his historic tenures serving two vastly different presidents," the publisher William Morrow's synopsis of the book in the Amazon listing says.

"In this candid memoir, Barr takes readers behind the scenes during seminal moments of the 1990s, from the LA riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra," the synopsis reads. "Thirty years later, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the impeachments, and the 2020 election fallout."

The synopsis further describes the memoir as "vivid, forthright and essential," to the understanding of both presidencies, and "how both men viewed power and justice."

Barr was at one time considered a Trump loyalist, The Hill reported, but lost that role.

Among issues that led to the falling out, was Barr rebuking the violence at the Jan, 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as "outrageous and despicable," in a statement through former Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

Barr also called out Trump's false claims about election fraud in excerpts released from the book "Betrayal," authored by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in June 2021.

"Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word," Trump said in a statement then.

