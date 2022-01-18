Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 7:37 AM

Senate Democrats return Tuesday to begin debate on stalled voting rights bills

By Clyde Hughes
Senate Democrats return Tuesday to begin debate on stalled voting rights bills
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is seen walking through the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., last Thursday. He reiterated over the weekend that he's opposed to changing rules to end the filibuster. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Senators will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday and begin debating two different pieces of voting rights legislation that have stalled in the chamber -- amid intense pressure for lawmakers to change rules to break a Republican filibuster that's preventing their passage.

Debate is expected to begin early, but unless something changes, neither bill is expected to reach a vote because of ongoing Republican opposition.

The bills are the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, and both have already been passed by the House, where Democrats have a larger advantage. In the Senate, either bill would need 60 votes to break a GOP filibuster and pass -- but Democrats have only 50 members in the chamber and no Republican supporters.

Amid the deadlock, there are increasing calls for efforts to change filibuster rules, led by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer -- specifically to carve out an exception for voting rights bills. Such efforts to overcome the block still do not have the support of the key Democratic holdouts -- Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is one of two Democratic senators who have said they won't support efforts to end the filibuster, which is the chief obstacle to passing voting rights legislation. File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI

"I'm going to down to Washington and we are going to debate voting rights," Schumer said on Monday at an event in New York City commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., according to The Hill.

"We need 60 votes to break a Republican filibuster ... but since we only have 50 Democrats in our razor-thin majority, the only path forward on this important issue is to change the rules to bypass the filibuster.

"The fight is not over. Far from it."

Both Sinema and Manchin both reiterated last weekend that they do not support changing rules to get around a filibuster, which is a Senate tactic to stall particular legislation through endless debate. Most Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have said they support changing rules to end the filibuster to pass the voting rights bills.

The bill named after the late House Rep. John Lewis would, among other things, reverse the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby vs. Holder that struck down portions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The law required states with a history of voting discrimination to get preclearance for voting rules changes.

The Freedom to Vote Act would make Election Day a national holiday, open up early voting in all states to two weeks, including nights and weekends, all for no-excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes along with broadening identification used to vote.

The efforts to protect voting rights is largely a response to a number of Republican-led states passing laws over the past year to restrict voting, following false and repeated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump.

Another tactic Democrats could take to get the bills passed is actually making Senate Republicans hold the floor by engaging in an extended debate, rather than just conceding to the threat of a filibuster.

"There's other paths that we could take," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday. "The 60-vote threshold is only if you want to limit debate. We could do longer debate and then in the debate and have a simple majority [vote].

"But we will have a vote on the bills, and we will have a vote on a rules path to get there because it's so important for the country."

