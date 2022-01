The man's attorney said it was later determined that he drank Eco-San, a cleansing chemical, during a visit to a Tennessee Cracker Barrel in 2014. File Photo by FotograFFF/Shutterstock

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has ordered Cracker Barrel to pay a man close to $10 million for an incident years ago in which he drank a chemical from a glass, believing that it was water. William Cronnon was dining at a Marion County Cracker Barrel in 2014 when he reached for the glass, which was later found to contain some type of chemical. Mistaking it for a glass of water, Cronnon said he took a sip -- and later felt a burning sensation on his lips and in his throat.

Cronnon ultimately brought a civil suit against the restaurant chain -- and jurors ruled that Cracker Barrel was liable.

The Tennessee jury awarded Cronnon $4.3 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages -- for a total of $9.3 million.

Cronnon's attorney said his client eventually experienced a range of illnesses and was forced to endure costly medical treatment. He also said it was later determined that Cronnon drank Eco-San, a cleansing chemical.

"While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury's award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago," Cracker Barrel said in a statement, according to CNN.

"Although we are considering our options with respect to this verdict, we are glad this matter is behind us so we can better focus on caring for our guests and employees around the country."