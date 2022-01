Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested over the weekend for illegal drugs found in his luggage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested in Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport after border officials said they found illegal drugs in his luggage. The rapper, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, was allegedly carrying Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and psilocybin while traveling Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Monday. Advertisement

He was arriving from a flight from Ghana at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

CBP officers discovered 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies, and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms after a second inspection of his luggage.

The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority charged Mensa with felony narcotics possession.

The CBP said that 25 people are arrested on average daily from national ports of entry. Last year, the CBP processed more than 650,000 travelers at airports, seaports and land border crossings.