Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 6:45 PM

Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case

By Catherine Buchaniec, Medill News Service
1/2
Justices debate Spanish vs. California law in Nazi-looted art case
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday over the ownership of Camille Pissarro’s “Rue Saint-Honore: Afternoon, Rain Effect.” Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The fate of a Pissarro painting estimated at $40 million rests in the hands of the Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments Tuesday in a long-running case concerning ownership of the painting, which was seized by the Nazis from a Jewish family at the beginning of World War II.

Wrestling with procedural legal issues, the question before the court takes a deep dive into whether California or Spanish law ought to apply in the case and what tests courts should use to make that decision.

Advertisement

Previous lower court rulings have been split over whether the California-based heirs of the painting's original owner can pursue legal action in U.S. federal courts against the Spanish art gallery that possesses the 1897 Impressionist oil-on-canvas painting.

In the painting, artist Camille Pissarro depicted a French boulevard on a cloudy day. The painting is aptly titled "Rue Saint Honoré, Afternoon, Rain Effect."

RELATED U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers

Paul Cassirer, a German art dealer who was Jewish, bought the painting at the turn of the century, and it was inherited by his heir, Lilly Cassirer.

The Nazis expropriated the painting from her in exchange for safe passage from Germany for her and her family in 1939.

Advertisement

From there, the painting's journey became messy, changing ownership several times in the United States unbeknownst to the Cassirer family, who believed the painting to be lost.

RELATED Supreme Court blocks COVID-19 mandate for businesses

In 1958, Lilly Cassirer reached a settlement with the German Federal Republic for compensation and received about $13,000 from the German government.

The painting returned to Europe in the 1990s, and eventually was purchased by the Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, which is financially backed by Spain.

After the Cassirer heirs learned that the foundation had put the painting on display in Madrid, they sought its return and filed a claim in California, where Lilly's grandson lived.

RELATED Biden administration asks Supreme Court to deny bond hearings for migrants

The Cassirer heirs argue that under California common law, the gallery is unlawfully possessing the painting, since thieves of personal property cannot pass on the painting's title.

But under Spanish law, ownership looks at the physical location of the object. If Spanish law applies, the title for the painting is held by the museum.

The battle over which set of laws apply has played out for close to two decades as the courts debated which legal tests to use to make the determination.

On Tuesday, Thaddeus Stauber, a lawyer for the collection, asked the Supreme Court to make recommendations on how federal courts ought to approach these kinds of cases because the legal tests that could apply vary by state.

Advertisement

"Welcome to the United States: That's how the courts work," Chief Justice John Roberts told Stauber. "And a private citizen of the United States who moves from New York to Ohio, the law that applies to him is going to change, as well."

Throughout the hearing, the justices focused predominantly on the specific legal questions, with the court rarely referencing the Pissarro painting. But toward the end of the hearing, Justice Stephen Breyer posited: "Can everyone agree that this is a beautiful painting?"

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

Latest Headlines

1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
1 dead, 8 injured after explosion at NYC apartment building
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- One woman is dead and eight people were injured after an explosion at an apartment building in the Longwood area of the Bronx in New York City on Tuesday morning.
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19-related list of destinations to avoid traveling to, reports CNN.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and three other allies of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Jerry McNerny, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that they will not seek re-election in the 2022 midterms.
Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 534 points Tuesday as the 2-year and 10-year treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats and Republican clashed on the House floor Tuesday, as they argued over the possibility of amending rules surrounding the use of the filibuster, to block debate on two pieces of voting rights legislation.
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government launched a website Tuesday for Americans to order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits per household.
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place a federal mask mandate for air travel rejecting without comment an emergency application to block the policy.
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- William Barr's memoir on service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released on March 8, an Amazon listing shows.
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- AT&T and Verizon both announced Tuesday that the companies have agreed to temporarily delay activating a limited number of their 5G towers when the rest of their networks go live Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Malta's Roberta Metsola becomes youngest person elected European Parliament president
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement