Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election

1/2

Rep. Jim Langevin (C), D-R.I., announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election as he seeks to "stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Two long-time Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday announced they will not seek re-election joining a growing list of party members who will not return to Congress. Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Jerry McNerny, D-Calif., said they will not seek an additional term in the House in 2022, as more than two dozen Democratic lawmakers have so far have said. Advertisement

Langevin, 57, said he would end his 22-year career in the House that saw him become the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress in 2001.

"I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends," he wrote in an op-ed in the Providence Journal.

"And while I don't know what's next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island."

In an interview Tuesday, Langevin mentioned Rhode Island House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Lt. Gov. Sabin Matos as potential candidates to fill his seat.

Former Republican state Rep. Robert Lacina, who previously challenged Langevin for the seat sent out a fundraising email to supporters Tuesday.

In California, McNerny, 70, wrote on Twitter that he was honored to represent California's 9th Congressional district since 2007 and proud of his accomplishments in Congress.

"I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve," he wrote.

McNerny joins fellow California Reps. Alan Lowenthal, Jackie Speier and Lucille Roybal-Allard in retiring. Rep. Karen Bass has announced she will step down to run for mayor of Los Angeles.

After the announcement, Democratic Rep. Josh Harder shifted his own bid for re-election to the 9th district after having previously declared a run to represent the 13th congressional district.