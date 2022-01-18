Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 6:11 PM

Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election

By Daniel Uria
1/2
Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerny say they won't seek re-election
Rep. Jim Langevin (C), D-R.I., announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election as he seeks to "stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Two long-time Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday announced they will not seek re-election joining a growing list of party members who will not return to Congress.

Reps. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., and Jerry McNerny, D-Calif., said they will not seek an additional term in the House in 2022, as more than two dozen Democratic lawmakers have so far have said.

Advertisement

Langevin, 57, said he would end his 22-year career in the House that saw him become the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress in 2001.

"I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends," he wrote in an op-ed in the Providence Journal.

"And while I don't know what's next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island."

In an interview Tuesday, Langevin mentioned Rhode Island House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Lt. Gov. Sabin Matos as potential candidates to fill his seat.

Former Republican state Rep. Robert Lacina, who previously challenged Langevin for the seat sent out a fundraising email to supporters Tuesday.

Advertisement

In California, McNerny, 70, wrote on Twitter that he was honored to represent California's 9th Congressional district since 2007 and proud of his accomplishments in Congress.

"I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve," he wrote.

McNerny joins fellow California Reps. Alan Lowenthal, Jackie Speier and Lucille Roybal-Allard in retiring. Rep. Karen Bass has announced she will step down to run for mayor of Los Angeles.

After the announcement, Democratic Rep. Josh Harder shifted his own bid for re-election to the 9th district after having previously declared a run to represent the 13th congressional district.

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls 543 points as treasury yields hit pandemic highs
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 534 points Tuesday as the 2-year and 10-year treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020.
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senators clash as debate picks up over stalled voting rights bills
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats and Republican clashed on the House floor Tuesday, as they argued over the possibility of amending rules surrounding the use of the filibuster, to block debate on two pieces of voting rights legislation.
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal government website offers free at-home COVID-19 tests
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government launched a website Tuesday for Americans to order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits per household.
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court leaves mask mandate intact for air travelers
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place a federal mask mandate for air travel rejecting without comment an emergency application to block the policy.
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
William Barr to release memoir on service under Bush, Trump
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- William Barr's memoir on service as attorney general under two presidents is set to be released on March 8, an Amazon listing shows.
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AT&T, Verizon to delay activating some 5G towers over airline disruption fears
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- AT&T and Verizon both announced Tuesday that the companies have agreed to temporarily delay activating a limited number of their 5G towers when the rest of their networks go live Wednesday.
Jim Obergefell of landmark gay marriage case to run for Ohio legislature
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jim Obergefell of landmark gay marriage case to run for Ohio legislature
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States, announced Tuesday that he is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at airport for alleged stash of drugs in luggage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rapper Vic Mensa arrested at airport for alleged stash of drugs in luggage
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested in Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport after border officials said they found illegal drugs in his luggage.
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't run for governor
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he will not seek election to the governor's office this year.
Man awarded $9.3M after drinking chemical from water glass at Tennessee restaurant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man awarded $9.3M after drinking chemical from water glass at Tennessee restaurant
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee jury has ordered Cracker Barrel to pay a man close to $10 million for an incident years ago in which he drank a chemical from a glass, believing that it was water.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
Tonga: Death toll climbs to 2 following Saturday's volcano, tsunami
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
At least 22 dead after strong earthquake in western Afghanistan
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Mass killer Anders Breivik gives Nazi salute at parole hearing in Norway
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Indonesia to move capital from Jakarta to jungle area to be called Nusantara
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Eastern U.S. looking at 2 more winter storms, unusual cold this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement