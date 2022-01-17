Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2022 / 2:42 PM

Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment

By Simon Druker
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Four injured manatees were flown from Orlando's SeaWorld Saturday to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio for treatment. It also gives the Florida facility added room to handle more critical care cases. Photo by PublicDomainImages/Pixabay

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Four manatee calves from SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., were transported to an Ohio zoo Saturday for treatment.

The four juveniles were all injured to some degree, and were taken to Ohio's Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Advertisement

The move frees up space at SeaWorld to care for more critically injured animals.

"This transport was necessary, given the record number of intakes occurring, to make additional room for rescued manatees in need of emergency critical care at SeaWorld's Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, which is one of only five manatee critical care facilities in the United States," said a Columbus Zoo new release.

RELATED Loss of seagrass leads to record number of manatee deaths

The zoo, which is a second stage rehabilitation facility, will care for the animals until they gain enough weight to return to Florida waters.

Both the Columbus Zoo and SeaWorld are part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, a cooperative group dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, release and monitoring of manatees.

The four mammals were transported by air by DHL Express, which donated its transportation network for the job. The freight transport company used custom built containers to accomplish the move. The manatees were accompanied by a Columbus Zoo staff veterinarian on the flight.

Advertisement
RELATED Manatee rescued from dry land next to Florida road

"Transporting animals is a precise process where everything must be executed flawlessly," said Jon Peterson, SeaWorld Orlando vice president of Zoological Operations.

"When you add an air component on top of the land transfer, the complexity multiplies exponentially. SeaWorld has decades of experience safely moving animals and the beauty of our partnership with DHL Express is that we both understand what's necessary and together we won't proceed with a transfer unless we both are 100% satisfied that every detail is covered, and conditions are perfect."

The animals arrived safely and the zoo says they are settling in nicely.

The manatees, which are all female and named Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate and Ashley were rescued as neonatal calves in 2020 and 2021, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The zoo now houses nine manatees including the four new ones and two male calves that came to the zoo in April. That is the highest-ever number of the animals residing at the zoo at one time.

Latest Headlines

VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for federal voting rights legislation Monday during a virtual appearance at a Georgia event to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed after a vehicle crash in North Carolina, likely related to the road conditions, as winter weather affected millions in the eastern United States.
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI said Monday it is now investigating the hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, as a terrorist incident after earlier avoiding using that language.
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a decorated Air Force pilot and one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all Black squadron of World War II, has died. He was 102.
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The lone suspect accused of taking four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday is dead, authorities said.
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A man who tried to save a naked woman who jumped into freezing and "turbulent" water of the Ohio River in Kentucky is believed to have drowned during his efforts Thursday, authorities said.
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
A brutally cold punch of Arctic air is expected to arrive in the United States next week, reinforcing winter across the Midwest and much of the East on the heels of this weekend's major snowstorm.
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
U.S. News // 1 day ago
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has surpassed 850,000 COVID-19 deaths while reporting a seven-day average of more than 800,000 new daily cases nationwide, Johns Hopkins University data showed Sunday.
Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners visited a mosque in the Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday to attend a mass funeral service for victims of last Sunday's deadly apartment building fire.
Kentucky candle factory destroyed by tornado to lay off workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kentucky candle factory destroyed by tornado to lay off workers
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed by a tornado in December, Mayfield Consumer Products, revealed in a filing that about 250 employees are expected to be laid off, with the rest transferred to a nearby plant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement