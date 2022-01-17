Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.

By Simon Druker
Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.
A map showing a major winter storm moving up the U.S. East Coast, causing rain, ice, snow and strong winds. Two people were killed in North Carolina in a car accident on winter roads Sunday. Thousands of flights have also been delayed or cancelled. Graphic courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed after a vehicle crash in North Carolina, likely related to the road conditions, as winter weather affected millions in the eastern United States.

The two victims in Sunday's fatal crash were from Myrtle Beach, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the "winter weather created challenging road conditions," according to the Sun News.

Advertisement

Several inches of snow had fallen across that state by Monday, and government officials urged people to avoid driving if possible.

"For today, the best way to avoid a car accident or getting stranded is to stay put," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

RELATED Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze

"Fewer people on the road means fewer car crashes, plus it allows highway crews and utility workers to get faster results."

This comes as over 50 million people across the eastern United States were under winter weather alerts Monday.

RELATED 'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest

The same storm system is responsible for an EF2 tornado that touched down in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Minor injuries have been reported in that case.

Advertisement

The storm dumped freezing rain, ice and snow, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to continue through the day.

RELATED Snowstorm to march through interior Northeast dumping up to 18 inches

"A major winter storm will continue heavy snow and strong winds today from the central Appalachians into Upstate New York and the higher elevations of New England with dangerous travel, power outages, and coastal flooding. Strong winds are expected behind the storm as far south as Georgia which could lead to additional power outages and tree damage, especially in areas with significant ice," according to the agency's Weather Prediction Center.

The weather is causing major flight delays and cancellations as well.

Close to 1,500 flights heading into or out of the United States were delayed by Monday afternoon, while more than 3,800 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The weather service expects the storm to move into Southeastern Canada by Tuesday. "By Tuesday morning, scattered areas of light snow will linger over parts of the Central Appalachians to the higher elevations of the Northeast," according to its latest forecast.

A front extending from the Upper Great Lakes to the Northern High Plains will linger over the Upper Great Lakes through Tuesday morning, producing light snow over parts of the Upper Great Lakes through the day.

Advertisement

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Icicles hang from the Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park in New York City on January 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for federal voting rights legislation Monday during a virtual appearance at a Georgia event to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Four manatee calves from SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., were transported to an Ohio zoo Saturday for treatment.
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI said Monday it is now investigating the hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, as a terrorist incident after earlier avoiding using that language.
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a decorated Air Force pilot and one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all Black squadron of World War II, has died. He was 102.
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The lone suspect accused of taking four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday is dead, authorities said.
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A man who tried to save a naked woman who jumped into freezing and "turbulent" water of the Ohio River in Kentucky is believed to have drowned during his efforts Thursday, authorities said.
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
A brutally cold punch of Arctic air is expected to arrive in the United States next week, reinforcing winter across the Midwest and much of the East on the heels of this weekend's major snowstorm.
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
U.S. News // 1 day ago
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has surpassed 850,000 COVID-19 deaths while reporting a seven-day average of more than 800,000 new daily cases nationwide, Johns Hopkins University data showed Sunday.
Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners visited a mosque in the Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday to attend a mass funeral service for victims of last Sunday's deadly apartment building fire.
Kentucky candle factory destroyed by tornado to lay off workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kentucky candle factory destroyed by tornado to lay off workers
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Kentucky candle factory that was destroyed by a tornado in December, Mayfield Consumer Products, revealed in a filing that about 250 employees are expected to be laid off, with the rest transferred to a nearby plant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
World's COVID-19 cases rise 14%; India up 113%, Brazil 109%
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Ukraine blames Russia for cyberattack targeting government agencies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement