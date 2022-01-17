Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.

A map showing a major winter storm moving up the U.S. East Coast, causing rain, ice, snow and strong winds. Two people were killed in North Carolina in a car accident on winter roads Sunday. Thousands of flights have also been delayed or cancelled. Graphic courtesy of the U.S. National Weather Service

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed after a vehicle crash in North Carolina, likely related to the road conditions, as winter weather affected millions in the eastern United States. The two victims in Sunday's fatal crash were from Myrtle Beach, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the "winter weather created challenging road conditions," according to the Sun News. Advertisement

Several inches of snow had fallen across that state by Monday, and government officials urged people to avoid driving if possible.

"For today, the best way to avoid a car accident or getting stranded is to stay put," said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Fewer people on the road means fewer car crashes, plus it allows highway crews and utility workers to get faster results."

Stay off the roads today and leave room for crews working to clear the roadways of snow, ice and debris. https://t.co/QwyYOv94bN— NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) January 16, 2022

This comes as over 50 million people across the eastern United States were under winter weather alerts Monday.

The same storm system is responsible for an EF2 tornado that touched down in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Minor injuries have been reported in that case.

The storm dumped freezing rain, ice and snow, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to continue through the day.

"A major winter storm will continue heavy snow and strong winds today from the central Appalachians into Upstate New York and the higher elevations of New England with dangerous travel, power outages, and coastal flooding. Strong winds are expected behind the storm as far south as Georgia which could lead to additional power outages and tree damage, especially in areas with significant ice," according to the agency's Weather Prediction Center.

The weather is causing major flight delays and cancellations as well.

Close to 1,500 flights heading into or out of the United States were delayed by Monday afternoon, while more than 3,800 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The weather service expects the storm to move into Southeastern Canada by Tuesday. "By Tuesday morning, scattered areas of light snow will linger over parts of the Central Appalachians to the higher elevations of the Northeast," according to its latest forecast.

A front extending from the Upper Great Lakes to the Northern High Plains will linger over the Upper Great Lakes through Tuesday morning, producing light snow over parts of the Upper Great Lakes through the day.

