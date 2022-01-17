Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2022 / 5:07 PM

Virginia school systems push back on Youngkin order lifting mask mandates

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Virginia school systems push back on Youngkin order lifting mask mandates
Multiple Virginia school systems said they would keep their current mask mandates in place after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order giving parents the right to opt out of the requirements. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- School systems in Virginia pushed back against an executive order by new governor, Glenn Youngkin, ending a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools.

Youngkin issued nine executive orders shortly after taking office as Virginia's 74th governor on Saturday with one stating that parents have the right to exempt their children from their school system's mask mandate beginning on Jan. 24.

Advertisement

Arlington Public Schools and Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, both announced Saturday that they would keep their existing mask mandates in place, requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors.

"Arlington Public Schools will continue to require all staff and students to wear masks inside on school grounds and on buses, as part of our layered approach to safety," the school system said in a statement. "Universal mask use has proven effective in keeping COVID-19 transmission rates low in our schools and ensuring schools remain safe and open."

RELATED Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday tweeted in support of Arlington Public Schools' decision.

"Hi there. Arlington county parent here (don't believe you are @GlennYoungkin but correct me if I am wrong)," Psaki wrote. "Thank you to APSVirginia for standing up for our kids, teachers and administrators and their safety in the midst of a transmissible variant."

Advertisement

On Monday, Fredricksburg City Public Schools also said it would keep its policy requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors inside schools and on buses in place, citing continued recommendations for masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19

"Layered prevention strategies have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools which has allowed us to provide in-person learning that is required by Virginia law," the school system said.

Manassas City Public Schools also pledged Monday to leave its policy for students, staff and visitors in place.

Loudon County Public Schools said its mask mandate would remain in place at least until the executive order takes effect and that school officials would review updated state guidance before publicly announcing plans Wednesday.

RELATED United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases

Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade also said the school system would review Youngkin's order and expected guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.

"Any changes to our mitigation strategies will be made thoughtfully and with the health and safety of students and staff as our priority," McDade said in a statement. "Any decision to remove a mitigation layer must take into consideration our ability to continue in-person instruction."

Advertisement

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Youngkin said he would "consider all options" to protect the right for parents to opt out of mask mandates.

"I think this is exactly what Virginians voted for in November and we delivered yesterday," he said.

Latest Headlines

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, has contracted COVID-19 and has isolated himself following a positive test, military officials said Monday.
VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for federal voting rights legislation Monday during a virtual appearance at a Georgia event to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Four manatees flown from SeaWorld to Ohio zoo for treatment
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Four manatee calves from SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., were transported to an Ohio zoo Saturday for treatment.
Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two dead in N.C. crash as major winter storm grips eastern U.S.
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Two people were killed after a vehicle crash in North Carolina, likely related to the road conditions, as winter weather affected millions in the eastern United States.
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI investigating Texas synagogue hostage crisis as terrorist incident
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI said Monday it is now investigating the hostage crisis at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, as a terrorist incident after earlier avoiding using that language.
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, a decorated Air Force pilot and one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all Black squadron of World War II, has died. He was 102.
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dead Texas synagogue hostage-taker ID'd, was British national
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The lone suspect accused of taking four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday is dead, authorities said.
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A man who tried to save a naked woman who jumped into freezing and "turbulent" water of the Ohio River in Kentucky is believed to have drowned during his efforts Thursday, authorities said.
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Extreme cold after major snowstorm to send Midwest, East into deep freeze
A brutally cold punch of Arctic air is expected to arrive in the United States next week, reinforcing winter across the Midwest and much of the East on the heels of this weekend's major snowstorm.
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
U.S. News // 1 day ago
United States surpasses 850,000 total COVID-19 deaths, 800,000 daily cases
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The United States has surpassed 850,000 COVID-19 deaths while reporting a seven-day average of more than 800,000 new daily cases nationwide, Johns Hopkins University data showed Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Man drowns in Ohio River trying to save naked woman
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Oxfam: Billionaires' wealth grew by $5T amid pandemic while 160M forced into poverty
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Distress beacon from islands near Tonga eruption site detected
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
Prince Harry seeking right to pay for police protection in Britain
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
North Korea fires ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement