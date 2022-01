1/5

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley is pictured during a House Armed Services Committee in Washington D.C., on September 29, 2021. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, has contracted COVID-19 and has isolated himself following a positive test, military officials said Monday. Milley has experienced "very minor symptoms" and will be to perform all of his duties while working from a remote location, Joint Chiefs spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in an official statement. Advertisement

All seven other Joint Chiefs "except for one" were negative for COVID-19 in tests performed Sunday, Butler said.

The Marine Corps announced separately that Commandant David Berger had also tested positive, the Military Times and The Washington Post reported.

Milley's most recent contact with President Joe Biden was Wednesday during the funeral of Army Gen. Raymond Odierno in Arlington, Va.

The chairman tested negative "several days prior to and every day following contact" with the president until Sunday, Butler said.

Milley and Berger became the latest top military officials to contract COVID-19.

As of last week, nearly 300,000 Armed Services service members have tested positive for the virus, resulting in close to 2,400 hospitalizations and 88 deaths, according to Pentagon data.