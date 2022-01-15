Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2022 / 8:49 PM

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces 47% drop in COVID-19 cases

By Adam Schrader
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces 47% drop in COVID-19 cases
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled Saturday that the Empire State was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge of the Omicron variant. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled Saturday that the Empire State was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge of the Omicron variant.

Hochul said that the state recorded 47,870 positive tests Friday, a 47% drop from the most recent peak of 90,132 cases reported Jan. 7, with only 14.6% of tests coming back positive.

Advertisement

"We are turning the corner on the winter surge, but we're not through this yet," Hochul said. "Please keep getting vaccinated, getting the booster dose, getting our children vaccinated, and wearing non-cloth masks. Let's not undo all the hard work we've put in to bring the numbers down."

State health data shows that there were 1,843 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals on Friday -- a decrease of 38 new patients from the day before. However, the number of new patients admitted to intensive care units increased by 34 patients from the day before after 1,653 were admitted Friday.

RELATED New York mandates booster vaccines for college students

The state has reported that 70.8% of New Yorkers have received a completed vaccine series, as officials work to push for expanded access to testing and vaccines -- including booster shots.

Advertisement

On Friday, Hochul announced that the state would add nine testing sites at State University of New York campuses -- bringing the total to 29 testing sites at SUNY campuses announced throughout January.

"Through our winter surge plan we are building on our ongoing efforts to make testing more widely available, and that includes utilizing our SUNY campus facilities that are equipped to distribute more tests to New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said.

RELATED Child hospitalizations up 30% in last week as Omicron variant spreads

"Expanded access to testing will ensure those who are positive with the virus can isolate to limit spread and keep others in their communities well. We're turning the corner on this winter surge but we're not through this yet, so let's continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread."

Data from New York City shows that the number of cases and hospitalizations are decreasing in the Big Apple -- though remain at levels considered "very high transmission."

The city has recorded an average of 1,974 new cases per 100,000 people for the last seven days, a sharp decrease from the 3,540 new cases per 100,000 people reported on Jan. 2.

New York City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi released a preliminary report regarding the severity and impact of the Omicron surge on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Omicron became the dominant variant in NYC within five weeks after it was first detected. For comparison, the delta variant took 20 weeks to become the dominant variant," the report reads.

The report noted that hospitalizations dropped from about 5% during previous variants to about 2%, though hospitalizations themselves occurred in greater numbers. According to the report, those who were not vaccinated were eight times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

"In NYC, our vaccine requirements -- including our private-sector mandate -- remain in effect, and highlight how vital local public health efforts are," Chokshi said in a tweet.

Latest Headlines

Police: One hostage released during Texas synagogue standoff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: One hostage released during Texas synagogue standoff
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One of several hostages being held by a man at a Jewish synagogue during an hours-long standoff near Dallas has been released unharmed late Saturday, police announced.
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A woman was killed after being pushed in front of a moving subway train in New York City's Times Square on Saturday, police said.
Russian authorities arrest hacker behind Colonial Pipeline attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Russian authorities arrest hacker behind Colonial Pipeline attack
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Russian authorities on Friday arrested the hacker behind last year's ransomware attack which forced Colonial Pipeline to halt operations for days and caused a temporary fuel shortage in the United States.
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Glenn Youngkin was sworn in Saturday as Virginia's first Republican governor in over a decade.
Pence family pet rabbit Marlon Bundo dies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pence family pet rabbit Marlon Bundo dies
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit belonging to the family of former Vice President Mike Pence, has died, according to a post to his Instagram account on Saturday.
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line canceled port destinations on a 10-day cruise from New York to the Caribbean mid-sailing due to COVID-19 and continued at-sea days for the rest of the trip.
$7M in PPE damaged after left in rain in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
$7M in PPE damaged after left in rain in California
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A surplus of personal protective equipment worth $7 million was left outside last fall and damaged by rain before the damaged items were found this week, California officials said.
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of packages sent by Amazon and UPS have littered railroad tracks in Los Angeles amid a spike in theft, police say.
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A former acting inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pleaded guilty to stealing government software in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government.
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement