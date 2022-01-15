Pence family pet rabbit Marlon Bundo dies

1/2

Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit belonging to the family of former Vice President Mike Pence, has died, according to a post to his Instagram account on Saturday. He is pictured during his first visit to the White House in 2017. Photo by Hannah MacInnis/White House

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit belonging to the family of former Vice President Mike Pence, has died, according to a post to his Instagram account on Saturday. Charlotte Pence Bond, the second child of Pence and his wife Karen, shared the tribute to her beloved pet's 32,000 followers on Instagram. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo)

"Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more," Pence Bond wrote.

Marlon, also referred to as "BOTUS," was the subject of three books written by Pence Bond and illustrated by her mother. He was often featured in photos from Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president, and gained an enthusiastic following on social media.

He also inspired a parody book presented by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver about a gay bunny falling in love with another boy bunny, a criticism of Pence's stances on LGBTQ issues.

"God knew we'd need this ball of love in our lives and that he'd bring such joy to people all over the world. Somehow, he taught me how to always try to be kind first and never stop making an effort to get along," Pence Bond wrote in her tribute.

"We had some wild times together and I'm forever grateful. Rest in sweet peace, little bunny. We love you so. Thank you."

U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Chester Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy also owned rabbits, according to the Washington Post. However, Marlon was believed to have been the first rabbit to ever fly on Air Force Two.