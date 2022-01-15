Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2022 / 4:47 PM

Pence family pet rabbit Marlon Bundo dies

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Pence family pet rabbit Marlon Bundo dies
Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit belonging to the family of former Vice President Mike Pence, has died, according to a post to his Instagram account on Saturday. He is pictured during his first visit to the White House in 2017. Photo by Hannah MacInnis/White House

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Marlon Bundo, the pet rabbit belonging to the family of former Vice President Mike Pence, has died, according to a post to his Instagram account on Saturday.

Charlotte Pence Bond, the second child of Pence and his wife Karen, shared the tribute to her beloved pet's 32,000 followers on Instagram.

"Marlon, you came into our lives at just the moment we needed you most. I never could have predicted that a little bunny I found on Craigslist for a college student film would give me the courage to write my first book and be the inspiration for two more," Pence Bond wrote.

Advertisement

Marlon, also referred to as "BOTUS," was the subject of three books written by Pence Bond and illustrated by her mother. He was often featured in photos from Number One Observatory Circle, the official residence of the vice president, and gained an enthusiastic following on social media.

He also inspired a parody book presented by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver about a gay bunny falling in love with another boy bunny, a criticism of Pence's stances on LGBTQ issues.

"God knew we'd need this ball of love in our lives and that he'd bring such joy to people all over the world. Somehow, he taught me how to always try to be kind first and never stop making an effort to get along," Pence Bond wrote in her tribute.

"We had some wild times together and I'm forever grateful. Rest in sweet peace, little bunny. We love you so. Thank you."

U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Chester Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy also owned rabbits, according to the Washington Post. However, Marlon was believed to have been the first rabbit to ever fly on Air Force Two.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia's first GOP governor since 2009
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Glenn Youngkin was sworn in Saturday as Virginia's first Republican governor in over a decade.
Police SWAT team, FBI respond to hostage situation at Texas synagogue
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police SWAT team, FBI respond to hostage situation at Texas synagogue
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A man took hostages at a Jewish synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, northwest of Dallas, on Saturday and is in negotiations with authorities, police said.
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line canceled port destinations on a 10-day cruise from New York to the Caribbean mid-sailing due to COVID-19 and continued at-sea days for the rest of the trip.
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A woman was killed after being pushed in front of a moving subway train in New York City's Times Square on Saturday, police said.
$7M in PPE damaged after left in rain in California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$7M in PPE damaged after left in rain in California
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A surplus of personal protective equipment worth $7 million was left outside last fall and damaged by rain before the damaged items were found this week, California officials said.
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of packages sent by Amazon and UPS have littered railroad tracks in Los Angeles amid a spike in theft, police say.
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A former acting inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pleaded guilty to stealing government software in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government.
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
11-alarm fire burns New Jersey industrial complex
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
11-alarm fire burns New Jersey industrial complex
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-alarm fire broke out at an industrial complex in New Jersey, coming just shy of the facility's main chemical plant, firefighters said.
'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A snowstorm poised to traverse the Southeast and Northeast with snow, ice and rain has begun its journey in the northern Plains and Midwest, where up a foot or more of snow has already fallen across the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement