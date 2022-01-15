Police SWAT team, FBI respond to hostage situation at Texas synagogue

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A man took hostages at a Jewish synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, northwest of Dallas, on Saturday and is in negotiations with authorities, police said.

It was initially unclear how many people were being held inside of Congregation Beth Israel or whether anyone was armed, Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told The Dallas Morning News and CNN.

The FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and SWAT teams were assisting in the situation, she said, adding that no injuries were immediately reported.

Police in the city of 26,000 located about 3 miles west of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport said all residents in the immediate area of the synagogue were being evacuated and urged people to avoid the area.

We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area.— Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

A video feed of Saturday's services at Congregation Beth Israel were being streamed live on Facebook before abruptly ending, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The newspaper said a man can be heard on the video talking about his sister and demanding that she be released from prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.