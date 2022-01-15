11-alarm fire burns New Jersey industrial complex

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-alarm fire broke out at an industrial complex in New Jersey, coming just shy of the facility's main chemical plant, firefighters said.

The blaze broke out around 8:15 p.m. Friday at Majestic Industries in Passaic, N.J., WABC-TV in New York City reported.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to Newsweek.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said firefighters were working to bring the blaze under control as of 7 a.m.

Smoke from the large fire billowed across the Hudson River into New York City and more than 50 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.

Majestic Industries manufactures furniture for casinos and bingo halls. Flames spread to an adjoining building used by Qualco Inc. but didn't reach the chlorine pellets manufactured there.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection representatives sent to the site by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy determined the air quality was safe. Still, emergency officials encouraged nearby residents to remain indoors and shut their windows.

The only person at the industrial complex when the fire started was security guard Justin Johnson.

"It was a blessing I got out of there," he told WABC. "I treat that building like it's my own. I work there, it grows onto you. It hurts a little bit."