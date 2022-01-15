Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A shooting at an Oregon concert venue has left six people injured and police looking for the shooter, authorities said.

The Eugene Police Department said it received reports of shots fired outside the WOW Hall around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The shooting took place during a concert by rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang.

WOW Hall Interim Executive Director Deb Maher said in a statement that the shooting happened in the venue's back parking lot.

Eugene police Chief Chris Skinner, speaking during a news conference early Saturday, said one person was in surgery. The condition of the other five victims was unknown.

"What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot. People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they're trying to help," he said.

Skinner said police haven't arrested the suspected gunman, whom he described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

"We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone's safety and administer first aid," Maher said. "We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall."