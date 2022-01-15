'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A snowstorm poised to traverse the Southeast and Northeast with snow, ice and rain has begun its journey in the northern Plains and Midwest, where up a foot or more of snow has already fallen across the region, leading to hazardous travel.

Winter storm watches and warnings were put into effect from eastern North Dakota to northern Missouri ahead of the heavy snow. Fargo, N.D.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Des Moines, Iowa, are included in these alerts.

While some may be familiar with an "Alberta clipper," this system originated in Canada as a "Saskatchewan screamer."

"A Saskatchewan screamer is similar to an Alberta clipper, except that it forms in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Jessica Storm.

With cold air firmly in place, precipitation began as snow and arrived in North Dakota Thursday evening before expanding into Minnesota and eastern South Dakota through Thursday night.

By Friday afternoon, Fargo already recorded over 3 inches of snow in some areas. In Northeast South Dakota, the city of Milbank recorded 10 inches of snow by Friday night. Karlsruhe and Velva, N.D., both reported a foot of snow by the end of Friday.

Further south, areas of Ames, Iowa started to see snow totals reach over a foot by Saturday morning as snow continued to fall. Algona, Iowa, also reported a foot of snow as of Saturday morning. On Friday, Des Moines, Iowa, smashed its daily snowfall record of 5.7 inches set in 1930, by accumulating 9.8 inches of snow.

The highest achievers across Minnesota include Garvin with 10 inches of snow and Granite Falls with 9 inches.

The impressive cold air will continue to produce high-ratio snow. This means that it will not take much moisture to produce impressive snowfall totals. Over the weekend, snow may come down at a rate of 1 inch to 3 inches per hour, which will greatly heighten the risk of anyone out on the roadways becoming stranded.

AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline said bridges were already icy in the Des Moines area, with some roads east of Des Moines being completely covered with snow on Friday.

"It is not completely out of the question that a few spots measure over a foot of snow," said Storm.

With snow not ending until Saturday morning in much of Iowa, much of the state can expect 6 inches to 12 inches of snow.

While Fargo, Minneapolis and Des Moines have had multiple storms bring accumulating snow already this winter, that has not necessarily been the case in Missouri. St. Louis did not receive its first accumulating snow until Jan. 2, and that was only 0.1 of an inch. After a high temperature of 59 degrees Wednesday, the Gateway to the West was in for a snap back to reality with snow beginning late Friday night and continuing on Saturday morning. The city is forecast to have 3-6 inches before all is said and done, providing the first significant snowfall of the 2021-22 winter season.

Regardless of the exact snowfall totals in any given location, travelers will need to factor extra time into their plans.

"Road and airport delays are likely, and motorists will need to slow down and plan for extra travel time to reach their destination," Storm said.

Strong winds may also cause blowing and drifting snow during the storm.

Some of the most hazardous conditions may move into the northern Plains and Midwest after the snow has ended, as frigid air spills into the region. The core of the cold will be farther south Saturday night. Locations as far south as southern Iowa and northeastern Missouri may fall just below zero.

After the snow reached Missouri on Friday evening, the storm will continue into the central Mississippi and Tennessee river valleys on Saturday.

Brisk winds are also forecast in this area, with wind gusts of 30-40 mph from southern Missouri to Mississippi and western Tennessee Saturday. The wind accompanying the rain initially, and then the snow later on, will bring reduced visibility for anyone on the roads.

The strongest winds are expected on the southwestern flank of the storm, across portions of the central and southern Plains, where wind gusts over 40 mph are expected. The howling winds Saturday can raise the risk of wildfires in areas that do not pick up snow. Wind gusts from western and central Kanas to central Texas will frequent 40-60 mph with locally higher bursts.

Waves of cold are likely to target the northern Plains and Midwest through next week, including another cold spell likely midweek. Luckily, as of now, no other significant snow is in the forecast through much of next week. However, a few bouts of light snow will be possible.