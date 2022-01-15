Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2022 / 2:50 PM

$7M in PPE damaged after left in rain in California

By Adam Schrader

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A surplus of personal protective equipment worth $7 million was left outside last fall and damaged by rain before the damaged items were found this week, California officials said.

San Mateo County officials purchased the items early in the pandemic and stored them at the San Mateo Event Center.

Advertisement

The supplies, which included face shields and non-medical-grade gowns, had been moved outside to accommodate an event in mid-September, San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement. The supplies were forgotten outside and later damaged in a storm.

Callagy said the county is still sorting through the supplies, much of which was individually wrapped, to assess the magnitude of the loss. It was not immediately clear what event was held which required the equipment to be moved.

RELATED CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit

"The county is solely responsible for our materials at the event center," Callagy said in the statement. "We deeply regret that this occurred and are hiring an external investigator to identify all facts related to the damage and make recommendations to avoid future incidents."

He said that the supplies "should have been returned inside once the event was over" but that the county's stock of gloves and masks, such as N95 and KN95 respirators, were stored in a climate-controlled environment indoors and separate from the supplies damaged by the storms.

Advertisement

"We want to assure our community that this incident did not impact the county's ability to provide safety equipment to first responders and others responding to COVID-19," Callagy said.

RELATED Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. enters COVID-19 protocols

The news was first revealed by the investigative team at KGO, which found thousands of boxes still soaking in the rain before being confronted by security guards at the event center.

Dana Stoehr, CEO of the non-profit that runs the event center, told the outlet that the supplies are "not going to waste" but were damaged, adding that they were "fully taken care of exactly the way it should have been."

RELATED Biden administration: Americans can order COVID-19 tests online next week

Latest Headlines

Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Norwegian cancels 10-day cruise halfway through sailing due to COVID-19
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Norwegian Cruise Line canceled port destinations on a 10-day cruise from New York to the Caribbean mid-sailing due to COVID-19 and continued at-sea days for the rest of the trip.
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
NYPD: Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A woman was killed after being pushed in front of a moving subway train in New York City's Times Square on Saturday, police said.
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon, UPS packages litter LA County railroads amid spike in theft
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Thousands of packages sent by Amazon and UPS have littered railroad tracks in Los Angeles amid a spike in theft, police say.
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A former acting inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pleaded guilty to stealing government software in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government.
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
11-alarm fire burns New Jersey industrial complex
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
11-alarm fire burns New Jersey industrial complex
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An 11-alarm fire broke out at an industrial complex in New Jersey, coming just shy of the facility's main chemical plant, firefighters said.
'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Saskatchewan screamer' leaves a foot of snow for some in Midwest
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A snowstorm poised to traverse the Southeast and Northeast with snow, ice and rain has begun its journey in the northern Plains and Midwest, where up a foot or more of snow has already fallen across the region.
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A shooting at an Oregon concert venue has left six people injured and police looking for the shooter, authorities said.
Judge declines to issue stays for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Judge declines to issue stays for 2 Oklahoma death row prisoners
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday declined to stay the scheduled executions of two Oklahoma death row prisoners who took issue with the drugs used in the state's lethal injection protocol.
Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that it's raising its pricing in the United States and Canada.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Tsunami hits Tonga after volcanic explosion; advisories issued for U.S., Canada
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Former acting DHS inspector general pleads guilty to fraud
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Oregon concert venue shooting leaves 6 injured
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement