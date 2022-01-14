Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 12:49 PM

83% of U.S. hospital ICU beds occupied as COVID-19 cases keep rising

By Simon Druker
83% of U.S. hospital ICU beds occupied as COVID-19 cases keep rising
Manufacturing tech Delaysia Henry gets packets of blood ready at the Red Cross donation center in St. Louis for shipment to a hospital on Wednesday. As of Friday, Missouri hospitals had less than 15% of their intensive-care units available.  Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Hospital ICU beds across the United States reached 83% percent capacity Friday, as cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant continued to surge.

At least 80% of staffed hospital beds are occupied in 24 states, and 19 states have less than 15% capacity remaining in their ICUs, according to Becker's Hospital Review.

Advertisement

Close to 32% of intensive-care unit hospitalizations were related to the virus, as of Friday.

Seven hospitals in different states said Friday they are closing departments or ending services because of capacity and staffing issues.

RELATED COVID-19's silver lining: speeding vaccine tech for other diseases

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 151,261 on Wednesday, a record high.

Last week, hospitals began recruiting international nurses to fill the staffing voids.

Rhode Island had the most intensive-care beds in use on Friday, while Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont had less than 15% capacity remaining.

RELATED Biden administration threatens to pull COVID-19 relief money from Arizona

Wyoming has the fewest ICU beds in use, with a 41.15% occupancy rate.

At 52.23%, New Jersey is the only other state with less than 60% of ICU beds in use.

Kentucky's hospitals have less than 10% capacity remaining in their intensive-care units.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships to expire, become voluntary

"I've already had to call out the National Guard. And that next person in a car accident might not get the care they need. So get vaccinated for that person," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Thursday news conference.

Latest Headlines

Hawaii officials, military set plans to return drinking water to joint base
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Hawaii officials, military set plans to return drinking water to joint base
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Interagency Drinking Water System Team in Hawaii announced on Friday a new process for drinking water flushing, sampling and testing to resolve concerns after a jet fuel spill last year.
Biden administration threatens to pull COVID-19 relief money from Arizona
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration threatens to pull COVID-19 relief money from Arizona
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has given Arizona 60 days to reprogram $173 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus spending to use the money as Biden's American Rescue Act intended.
Retail sales dropped 1.9% in December
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail sales dropped 1.9% in December
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Retail sales dropped 1.9% in December compared to November sales, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Biden nominates three for Federal Reserve Board of Governors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden nominates three for Federal Reserve Board of Governors
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced three nominations for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Friday, including former governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to hold the key regulatory role of vice-chair of supervisors.
Three women charged with assaulting security officer at JFK airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Three women charged with assaulting security officer at JFK airport
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three women from Long Island were federally charged with assaulting an officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being denied entry onto their flight to Puerto Rico.
DOT announces $27B in federal aid to repair, replace bridges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOT announces $27B in federal aid to repair, replace bridges
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will invest nearly $27 billion to repair and replace aging bridges, the Department of Transportation announced Friday.
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. families won't receive a child tax credit this weekend, marking the first time since July many families will go without the payment.
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on federal felony charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications.
CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships to expire, become voluntary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships to expire, become voluntary
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cruise liners will expire on Saturday, after which cautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will become voluntary.
Texas judge opens door for constitutional challenges to border initiative
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas judge opens door for constitutional challenges to border initiative
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A state district judge Thursday may have set in motion a new wave of legal challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott's trouble-plagued border security initiative.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement