1/6

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a $27 billion investment in bridge repair and replacement will improve safety and support economic growth. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will invest nearly $27 billion to repair and replace aging bridges, the Department of Transportation announced Friday. "Modernizing America's bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people's lives better in every part of the country -- across rural, suburban, urban and tribal communities," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. Advertisement

The Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

It will be the largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system, the DOT said.

The funding will provide $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over the course of five years, along with $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.

Funding was made possible by the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Joe Biden signed in November.

The program will help repair nearly 15,000 highway bridges with the choice of the bridges left up to each state.

States that will receive the most funding include Pennsylvania, Illinois, California and New York.