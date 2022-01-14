Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 7:17 PM

Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices

By Danielle Haynes

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that it's raising its pricing in the United States and Canada.

The subscription streaming service said U.S. prices increased by $1 to $9.99 for a basic plan, by $1.50 to $15.49 for a standard plan and by $2 to $19.99 for a premium plan.

Advertisement

In Canada, the basic plan remained the same at $9.99 in Canadian money, while the standard plan increased by $1.50 to $16.49 and the premium plan increased by $2 to $20.99.

Netflix previously increased its prices in 2019 and 2020.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," Netflix said in a statement issued to CNN and NBC News. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.

The announcement comes a week before Netflix is expected to release its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021.

Read More

What to stream this weekend: 'Tragedy of Macbeth,' 'Hotel Transylvania' 'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'Against the Ice' to debut on Netflix on March 2

Latest Headlines

Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to pay $65M for hiking drug price
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to pay $64.6 million for illegally ballooning the price of a drug to treat parasitic diseases.
Loss of seagrass leads to record number of manatee deaths
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Loss of seagrass leads to record number of manatee deaths
After a record number of manatees died from starvation last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have come together to protect the gentle creatures.
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence in ax slayings
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Florida Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and death sentence of a man accused of killing a couple with an ax in 1999.
Biden administration: Americans can order COVID-19 tests online next week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration: Americans can order COVID-19 tests online next week
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Friday that it'll launch its website to send out some 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests next week.
Judge rules Darrell Brooks will stand trial in Christmas parade deaths
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge rules Darrell Brooks will stand trial in Christmas parade deaths
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Darrell Brooks will stand trial for allegedly killing six people and injuring 60 when he drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., on Nov. 21.
U.S. releases first $5.5B to repair, replace crumbling bridges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. releases first $5.5B to repair, replace crumbling bridges
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration released $5.5 billion in federal funding on Friday to help repair or replace thousands of bridges across the United States.
GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run for reelection
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GOP Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run for reelection
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- GOP Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced Friday he's not running for reelection.
Overwhelmed pharmacies temporarily close amid staffing shortages
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Overwhelmed pharmacies temporarily close amid staffing shortages
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Pharmacies across the country are overwhelmed with staffing issues because of COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as increased demand for testing and booster shots, and have reduced hours or are periodically closing.
Snowstorm to march through interior Northeast dumping up to 18 inches
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Snowstorm to march through interior Northeast dumping up to 18 inches
A winter storm that AccuWeather forecasters say will impact 100 million people in the United States is set to bear down on the Northeast during the latter part of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Hawaii officials, military set plans to return drinking water to joint base
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hawaii officials, military set plans to return drinking water to joint base
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Interagency Drinking Water System Team in Hawaii announced on Friday a new process for drinking water flushing, sampling and testing to resolve concerns after a jet fuel spill last year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement