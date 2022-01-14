Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that it's raising its pricing in the United States and Canada.

The subscription streaming service said U.S. prices increased by $1 to $9.99 for a basic plan, by $1.50 to $15.49 for a standard plan and by $2 to $19.99 for a premium plan.

In Canada, the basic plan remained the same at $9.99 in Canadian money, while the standard plan increased by $1.50 to $16.49 and the premium plan increased by $2 to $20.99.

Netflix previously increased its prices in 2019 and 2020.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," Netflix said in a statement issued to CNN and NBC News. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.

The announcement comes a week before Netflix is expected to release its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021.