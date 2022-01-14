Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

By Doug Cunningham
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby
Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore, pictured during a press conference in St. Louis on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby faces serious federal felony charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications.

According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, a federal grand jury returned the indictment Thursday.

Advertisement

It charges that Mosby made false mortgage applications and committed perjury relating to two vacation homes she bought.

The Justice Department's press statement said that on May 26, 2020, and on Dec. 29, 2020, Mosby submitted special coronavirus distribution requests for money from Baltimore's Deferred Compensation Plans.

RELATED 25 Maryland corrections officers indicted for use of excessive force

The indictment alleges that in each request Mosby falsely certified that she met qualifications under the CARES Act to access her Baltimore retirement money. That resulted in the perjury charges.

To legally withdraw money under the CARES Act, she would have needed to experience adverse financial consequences from COVID-19.

The indictment alleges that she did not suffer financial hardships.

RELATED DOJ decides not to charge Baltimore cops in Freddie Gray case

According to the indictment, Mosby also made false statements in mortgage applications. One was for a $490,500 mortgage to buy a Kissimmee, Florida, home.

The other mortgage was for $428,400 to buy a condo in Long Boat Key, Florida.

The indictment alleges she failed to disclose her liabilities in the mortgage applications.

Advertisement

According to the indictment Mosby owed the IRS $45,022 and a lien had been placed by the IRS against all property and rights to property owned by Mosby and her husband.

If convicted on these federal charges Mosby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of making false mortgage applications. She would face five years maximum for each of the two perjury counts.

Latest Headlines

Biden announces $27 billion in federal aid to repair, replace bridges
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Biden announces $27 billion in federal aid to repair, replace bridges
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will invest nearly $27 billion to repair and replace aging bridges, the Department of Transportation announced Friday.
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 30 million families lose child tax credit starting this month
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. families won't receive a child tax credit this weekend, marking the first time since July many families will go without the payment.
CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships to expire, become voluntary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships to expire, become voluntary
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cruise liners will expire on Saturday, after which cautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will become voluntary.
Texas judge opens door for constitutional challenges to border initiative
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas judge opens door for constitutional challenges to border initiative
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A state district judge Thursday may have set in motion a new wave of legal challenges to Gov. Greg Abbott's trouble-plagued border security initiative.
Tesla merchandise can now be bought with Dogecoin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla merchandise can now be bought with Dogecoin
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Following Elon Musk's announcement in December, Tesla customers can now purchase some merchandise with Dogecoin starting Friday.
Wisconsin judge rules absentee ballot drop boxes not permitted by state law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin judge rules absentee ballot drop boxes not permitted by state law
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A judge in Wisconsin has ruled absentee ballot drop boxes, which were deployed to a slew of communities during the 2020 general election, are not permitted in the state.
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police bust Oklahoma retail theft ring; 29 charged
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Federal and state authorities have charged more than two dozen people accused of being part of a complex retail theft ring operating out of Northeastern Oklahoma that stole millions of dollars in merchandise from stores.
Police investigating 'Rust' shooting say they're still waiting for Alec Baldwin's phone
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police investigating 'Rust' shooting say they're still waiting for Alec Baldwin's phone
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities on Thursday said they are still waiting for actor Alec Baldwin to comply with a nearly month-old search warrant for his cell phone as part of their investigation into the fatal "Rust" film shooting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday reversed the state parole board's decision to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of killing Robert Kennedy, saying he remains a threat to society.
Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Democrats in the Senate blocked a bill by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seeking to impose sanctions on companies tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement