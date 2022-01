Rep. John Katko (R-NY) pictured at a press conference at U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 14. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- GOP Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, announced Friday he's not running for reelection. "After 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko said in a statement. Advertisement

Katko is the third GOP House member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he's not running again. The others are Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio.

In his statement on Facebook, Rep. Katko also said: "Over the course of the past three years my wife Robin and I buried all four of our parents. To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly."

Katko represents New York's 24th congressional district in the Syracuse area. He was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump.

Last year Kato negotiated with Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to form the January 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack.

He was one of 13 House Republicans to vote for President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill. Biden beat Trump 53.4 percent to 44.4 percent in Katko's congressional district in the 2020 election.