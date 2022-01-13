Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 2:28 PM

House passes voting rights bill; Sinema opposes filibuster change

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema opposes filibuster change
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday voted in favor of a voting rights package that, thanks to opposition to eliminating the filibuster from a key Democrat, is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

The lower chamber voted 220-203 to pass the bill, which is a combination of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Amendment Act.

Advertisement

The legislation seeks to increase access to voting across the country, including same-day voter registration, making Election Day a public holiday, setting a standard for a minimum number of early voting days and allowing mail-in voting for any reason.

"Today our nation faces the most dangerous assault on the vote since Jim Crow," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor ahead of the vote.

RELATED In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill

She decried a growing number of laws passed in states that have restricted voting access over the past year, spurred in part by former President Donald Trump's baseless claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The voting rights legislation, however, is unlikely to pass the Senate, where Democrats would need a 60-vote supermajority to bypass the filibuster.

Advertisement

In a trip to Atlanta on Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for a change in Senate rules to end the filibuster so legislation can pass in the chamber with a simple majority vote. He'd previously been reluctant to change the filibuster rule.

RELATED Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn

"Sadly, the United States Senate, designed to be the world's greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self," Biden said. "As an institutionalist, I believe that the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills, debate them, vote. Let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this.

"I've been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months. I'm tired of being quiet."

But his hopes of ending the filibuster to push through the voting rights legislation hit a major roadblock Thursday when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., announced she wouldn't support a change to the Senate rules. She praised the filibuster's purpose to facilitate bipartisan legislative action.

RELATED McConnell calls Biden's voting rights speech an 'incoherent' 'rant'

Sinema said that while she supports the voting rights legislation, she "will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.

Advertisement

"We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy, and it cannot be achieved by one party alone. It cannot be achieved solely by the federal government. The response requires something greater and, yes, more difficult than what the Senate is discussing today."

Latest Headlines

Gap launches NFT that comes with a hoodie
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Gap launches NFT that comes with a hoodie
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Gap announced the launch of its first non-fungible token (NFT), which comes in the form of a digital art hoodie and also offers customers an opportunity to get their own limited-edition Gap sweatshirt.
Report: Utah police made 'mistakes' in Petito, Laundrie investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Utah police made 'mistakes' in Petito, Laundrie investigation
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Moab police in Utah made "several unintentional mistakes" in dealing with Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie near Arches National Park just before her disappearance in August, an independent review said.
More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel spill into waters near New Orleans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel spill into waters near New Orleans
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A corroding pipeline near New Orleans cracked or broke open at some point in the last couple of years and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel into two ponds, killing large numbers of wildlife.
Navient reaches settlement with attorneys general over student loan allegations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navient reaches settlement with attorneys general over student loan allegations
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A coalition of attorneys general announced Thursday that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, will provide $1.85 billion in relief to resolve allegations of predatory loan practices.
Biden orders another 500M free home COVID-19 tests, sends medics to crowded hospitals
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden orders another 500M free home COVID-19 tests, sends medics to crowded hospitals
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's sending more than 100 military medical personnel to overcrowded hospitals in a half-dozen states to help with dramatic peaks in COVID-19 cases.
Producer price index increased by 0.2%, up more than 6% for 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Producer price index increased by 0.2%, up more than 6% for 2021
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The producer's price index rose by 0.2% in December, slower than what economists expected but still contributed to the fastest increase in prices over a calendar year since 2010, a new report from the Labor Department sa
Prosecutors add 71 charges in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors add 71 charges in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The man charged with six homicides for allegedly driving through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., is facing more charges.
8,000 Delta Airlines employees tested positive for COVID-19 over four weeks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
8,000 Delta Airlines employees tested positive for COVID-19 over four weeks
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Around 8,000 out of 75,000 Delta Airlines employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four weeks, adding to the thousands of flights canceled over the holiday season.
Unemployment filings in U.S. rise unexpectedly to 230,000
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Unemployment filings in U.S. rise unexpectedly to 230,000
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- About 230,000 workers in the United States filed first-time unemployment claims last week -- an unexpected increase over the previous week, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- In his first opinion piece since he left office, former President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Democratic senators to make changes to the filibuster rule so the chamber can pass stalled voting rights legislation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA deregulates French dressing
FDA deregulates French dressing
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month
CDC predicts up to 62,000 COVID-19 deaths over next month
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement