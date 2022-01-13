Lawsuit by 'Rust' armorer blames ammo supplier for shooting that killed camerawoman

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set in October. The armorer for the movie has now filed a lawsuit against the supplier of the ammunition for the film. Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The armorer who was responsible for guns and bullets on the set of the film Rust -- where cinematographer Halya Hutchins was killed in October -- has filed a lawsuit against the ammunition supplier and blamed it for the accidental shooting. Hutchins, 42, died after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun in her direction on the set of western, which was being filmed in New Mexico. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured. Advertisement

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer tasked with managing weapons for the film, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. It says the ammo supplier, PDQ Arm & Prop, introduced "dangerous" materials onto the set.

The suit says PDQ supplied a box that was mistakenly labeled as containing "dummy" rounds, when it actually contained at least one live bullet.

Hutchins was killed by a live round that was fired from the weapon as Baldwin practiced with the firearm on Oct. 21.

"Defendants as suppliers of prop ammunition to the 'Rust' set, sold, distributed, and advertised its props as dummy ammunition and not live rounds," the complaint states, according to USA Today.

"Hannah relied upon and trusted that defendants would only supply dummy prop ammunition, or blanks, and no live rounds were ever to be on set."

The lawsuit also says that PDQ had worked with Gutierrez-Reed's father, Thell Reed, who's also a prominent Hollywood armorer, on a different movie set in Texas recently before the Rust shooting.

Authorities are still investigating the accidental shooting and have said that criminal charges against Baldwin are still possible.

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me," Baldwin said in a video message posted online last month. "Of course, for everyone that's involved in this, it's never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically.

"I never lose sight about that -- not a day goes by I don't think about that."

