Jan. 13, 2022 / 9:19 AM

Lawsuit by 'Rust' armorer blames ammo supplier for shooting that killed camerawoman

By Clyde Hughes
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set in October. The armorer for the movie has now filed a lawsuit against the supplier of the ammunition for the film. Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The armorer who was responsible for guns and bullets on the set of the film Rust -- where cinematographer Halya Hutchins was killed in October -- has filed a lawsuit against the ammunition supplier and blamed it for the accidental shooting.

Hutchins, 42, died after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun in her direction on the set of western, which was being filmed in New Mexico. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer tasked with managing weapons for the film, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. It says the ammo supplier, PDQ Arm & Prop, introduced "dangerous" materials onto the set.

The suit says PDQ supplied a box that was mistakenly labeled as containing "dummy" rounds, when it actually contained at least one live bullet.

RELATED Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online

Hutchins was killed by a live round that was fired from the weapon as Baldwin practiced with the firearm on Oct. 21.

"Defendants as suppliers of prop ammunition to the 'Rust' set, sold, distributed, and advertised its props as dummy ammunition and not live rounds," the complaint states, according to USA Today.

"Hannah relied upon and trusted that defendants would only supply dummy prop ammunition, or blanks, and no live rounds were ever to be on set."

RELATED Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone

The lawsuit also says that PDQ had worked with Gutierrez-Reed's father, Thell Reed, who's also a prominent Hollywood armorer, on a different movie set in Texas recently before the Rust shooting.

Authorities are still investigating the accidental shooting and have said that criminal charges against Baldwin are still possible.

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me," Baldwin said in a video message posted online last month. "Of course, for everyone that's involved in this, it's never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically.

RELATED Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

"I never lose sight about that -- not a day goes by I don't think about that."

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- In his first opinion piece since he left office, former President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Democratic senators to make changes to the filibuster rule so the chamber can pass stalled voting rights legislation.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the administration's "whole of government" approach to the current coronavirus surge due to the Omicron variant in a statement Thursday morning.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Coinciding with a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide at the end of 2021, Delta Air Lines said on Thursday that it lost almost $400 million in the final quarter -- and more than $3 billion for the entire year.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that he's sending hundreds of military medical personnel to several states to help overwhelmed hospitals that are seeing dramatic peaks in COVID-19 cases.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Lawmakers sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee seeking answers about uniforms for the Beijing Winter Games made with cotton from Xinjiang Province, where China is accused of forced labor and other abuses.
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff introduced a bill Wednesday to prohibit congress members from trading stocks while in office, a move that was followed by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley introducing a similar one.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is offering its largest-ever recruitment bonus, offering up to $50,000 for new recruits.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday the United States is sanctioning five North Korean individuals for procuring goods used for ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled Wednesday that newly approved redistricting maps must be redrawn to comply with the state's Constitution as the ones recently adopted disproportionately favor the Republican Party. 
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 House select committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Hose Republican leader Kevin McCarthy seeking information about his reported conversations with then-President Donald Trump amid the riots.
