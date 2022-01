An example of NFT art work in New York City. Gap announced that they will be launching an NFT that comes with a limited edition hoodie. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Gap announced the launch of its first non-fungible token (NFT), which comes in the form of a digital art hoodie, and also offers customers an opportunity to get their own limited edition Gap sweatshirt. Gap is partnering with artist Brandon Sines, creator of the Frank Ape cartoon character, for the endeavor, the company announced Wednesday. Advertisement

"Community, creativity, and self-expression are core values in Sines' art, which embodies positivity and equality, and aligns with Gap's values of modern American optimism," Gap said in a statement.

The NFTs will be offered using the Tezos open-source blockchain.

"Gap has always been at the intersection of music, art and culture, so we are excited about this growth opportunity in the digital space with artists like Brandon Sines," said Chris Goble, chief product officer and general manager of Gap North America.

Gap's digital collectibles will feature four levels: common, rare, epic and one of a kind.

Common level pieces starting at roughly $8.30, or 2 tez, went on sale today.

Rare, epic, and one-of-a-kind tiers will roll out over the next few weeks.