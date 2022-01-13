Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 3:52 PM

College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says
Masked students walk on the Saint Louis University campus August 19, 2020. A study found that college enrollments were down by 3.8% in fall 2021. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Fall semester college enrollment dropped for a second year in a row thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the steepest declines coming at public, four-year institutions and private, for-profit four-year colleges, a report released Thursday indicates.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said undergraduate enrollment fell 3.1% in fall 2021, about 465,300 students, compared with fall 2020.

Advertisement

The largest numerical drop came at public, four-year schools, with a decline of 251,400 students, or 3.8%. The steepest decline percentage-wise came at private, for-profit four-year schools, which dropped 11.1% or by 65,500 students over the previous year.

The smallest dip by percent was at community colleges, which fell by 3.4%, or 161,800 students.

Meanwhile, freshman enrollment leveled out a bit compared to fall 2020, with a drop of about 0.4%, or 8,100 students. The NSCRC said the relatively small drop was fueled by freshman increases at private, non-profit four-year colleges.

Though that's a slight improvement over the drop seen in fall 2020, there was still an overall decline of 9.2%, or 213,400, compared to pre-pandemic enrollment in fall 2019.

Mikyung Ryu, an analyst and director of research publications at the NSCRC, said it could be a while before college enrollments rebound from the pandemic.

Advertisement

"Thing about the virus infection status right now -- things are not really looking up," Ryu told Inside Higher Ed. "Campus leadership is struggling to retain students, let alone fill the empty seats from the pre-pandemic years.

Read More

Venture capitalists broke record in tech startup investments last year CDC: Flu vaccination rate in children down from last year Advance Child Tax Credit payments cut food insufficiency by 26%, study finds

Latest Headlines

Oath Keepers leader, 10 others indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oath Keepers leader, 10 others indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A District of Columbia federal grand jury indicted Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and 10 others on charges of seditious conspiracy and other crimes, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls North Korea missile tests 'destabilizing'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls North Korea missile tests 'destabilizing'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday North Korea's successful ballistic missile launches are "profoundly destabilizing," repeating a call for the regime to engage in unconditional diplomatic discussions.
What's in voting rights bill: same-day registration, election holiday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
What's in voting rights bill: same-day registration, election holiday
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Freedom To Vote Act would enact many voting reforms that backers of the bill say would improve voter access, election integrity and civic participation and empowerment.
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema opposes filibuster change
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema opposes filibuster change
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The House on Thursday voted in favor of a voting rights package that, thanks to opposition to eliminating the filibuster from a key Democrat, is unlikely to pass in the Senate.
Gap launches NFT that comes with a hoodie
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gap launches NFT that comes with a hoodie
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Gap announced the launch of its first non-fungible token (NFT), which comes in the form of a digital art hoodie and also offers customers an opportunity to get their own limited-edition Gap sweatshirt.
Report: Utah police made 'mistakes' in Petito, Laundrie investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Utah police made 'mistakes' in Petito, Laundrie investigation
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Moab police in Utah made "several unintentional mistakes" in dealing with Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie near Arches National Park just before her disappearance in August, an independent review said.
More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel spill into waters near New Orleans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel spill into waters near New Orleans
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A corroding pipeline near New Orleans cracked or broke open at some point in the last couple of years and spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel fuel into two ponds, killing large numbers of wildlife.
Navient reaches settlement with attorneys general over student loan allegations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Navient reaches settlement with attorneys general over student loan allegations
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A coalition of attorneys general announced Thursday that Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, will provide $1.85 billion in relief to resolve allegations of predatory loan practices.
Biden orders another 500M free home COVID-19 tests, sends medics to crowded hospitals
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden orders another 500M free home COVID-19 tests, sends medics to crowded hospitals
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's sending more than 100 military medical personnel to overcrowded hospitals in a half-dozen states to help with dramatic peaks in COVID-19 cases.
Producer price index increased by 0.2%, up more than 6% for 2021
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Producer price index increased by 0.2%, up more than 6% for 2021
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The producer's price index rose by 0.2% in December, slower than what economists expected but still contributed to the fastest increase in prices over a calendar year since 2010, a new report from the Labor Department sa
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA deregulates French dressing
FDA deregulates French dressing
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Eastern U.S. on alert for thumping from another major winter storm
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement