Rapper Kanye West addresses supporters during his first campaign event in North Charleston, S.C., on July 19, 2020. He faces misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly punching a fan. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday that it's investigating rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph. The LAPD said the rapper could face misdemeanor battery charges. Advertisement

The fan told police he saw Ye sitting in his vehicle after leaving the SoHo Warehouse, a members-only club, around 3 a.m., according to KTTV-TV in Los Angeles. The fan said he approached the vehicle to ask for an autograph, at which point the rapper exited his vehicle and punched him in the face, causing the man to fall to the ground.

Police told NBC News the incident started when an individual began recording Ye on video, but it's unclear if the person who was allegedly punched was the one doing the recording.

Officials said the photographer called police after the alleged violence, but Ye left the scene before officers arrived.