Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2022 / 10:16 PM

Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Jordanian immigrant Sirhan Bashira Sirhan is taken into custody following the shooting of Sen. Robert Kennedy on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles, right after the Senator’s victory speech in the presidential primaries held in California. On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom denied the parole board's recommendation for his release. File Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday reversed the state parole board's decision to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy more than 50 years ago, saying he remains a threat to society.

Sirhan was convicted and originally sentenced to death but was commuted to life in prison for fatally shooting Sen. Robert Kennedy, the former attorney general under his brother, President John F. Kennedy, on June 5, 1968, at the Los Angeles Ambassador Hotel. Five bystanders were also shot, all of whom survived.

Advertisement

The presidential hopeful was slain in front of his family, friends and media after winning the California Democratic presidential primary, and his death sent shockwaves across the nation still reeling from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. nine weeks earlier and that of his brother while a sitting president in 1963.

Advertisement

After more than five decades in jail, Sirhan was recommend for parole in late August during his 16th hearing that was absent a prosecutor for the first time following the abolishment of the longstanding practice for one to appear at parole hearings to argue against the release of inmates.

RELATED 3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

Newsom said he decided to reverse the parole board's decision following an extensive review of Sirhan's case, finding he "poses an unreasonable danger to society."

Sirhan, 77, refuses to accept responsibility for his crime, fails to disclaim violence committed in his name and has not done enough to mitigate his risk factors, Newsome said.

"After decades in prison, Mr. Sirhan has failed to address the deficiencies that led him to assassinate Sen. Kennedy," Newsom wrote in the order. "Mr. Sirhan lacks the insight that would prevent him from making the same types of dangerous decisions he made in the past."

RELATED Judge delays sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz to Feb. 21

As evidence, Newsom pointed to Sirhan's "shifting narrative" of the crime as he stated in court that he killed Robert Kennedy to telling a board psychologist that he didn't intend to commit homicide but only sought attention to "the plight of his fellow countrymen." In a 1985 parole hearing, he blamed alcohol for the crimes and in 2021, portrayed himself the victim of being "in the wrong spot at the wrong time," the order states.

Advertisement

The shooting coincided on the one-year anniversary of the Six-Day War, and he has said he committed the crime in objection to Kennedy's support of Israel.

In an op-ed published Thursday in the Los Angeles Times, Newsom explained Sirhan remains a potent symbol of political violence and in the past terrorists have taken hostages, some of whom were killed, in his name -- acts Sirhan has not tried to distance himself from.

RELATED N.C. parole board rescinds release for killer of Michael Jordan's father in 1993

"Recently Sirhan laughingly dismissed the current relevance of his status as an ideological lightning rod," Newsom wrote in the paper. "He does not understand, let alone have the skills to manage, the complex risks of his self-created notoriety. He cannot be safely released from prison because he has not mitigated his risk of fomenting further political violence."

The family of Robert Kennedy issued a statement of gratitude for Newsom's decision to deny parole, stating without identifying Sirhan by name that he must "transform himself" and that time alone is not a measure of rehabilitation for premeditated murder.

They said the pain of reliving Robert Kennedy's last moments is "simply unbearable" and instead of contrition Sirhan seems to suggest the time he has spent in jail is enough punishment for his crimes.

Advertisement

"The political passions that motivated this inmate's act still simmer today, and his refusal to admit the truth makes it impossible to conclude that he has overcome the evil that boiled over 53 years ago," they said. "After decades in prison for a horrific crime, it is difficult to imagine that he ever will. He remains a danger to public safety and must continue to be incarcerated for the protection of the community."

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Democrats in the Senate blocked a bill by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seeking to impose sanctions on companies tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.
Probe of Texas National Guard border mission demanded over suicide attempts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Probe of Texas National Guard border mission demanded over suicide attempts
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Thirteen Democratic members of the Texas congressional delegation called Thursday for a sweeping inspector general investigation into Operation Lone Star.
'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'It was like a different planet': Sand sculptures litter Lake Michigan beach
A walk along Lake Michigan this week was a lot like a stroll through a museum gallery thanks to some weather elements coming together to create an incredible phenomenon.
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence over remote testimony
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida Supreme Court overturns conviction, death sentence over remote testimony
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction and death sentence of a man accused of the execution-style killings of a married couple in 2010.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 House select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter, stating that the social media companies failed to comply with past requests for documents related to the riots.
Supreme Court blocks COVID-19 mandate for businesses
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks COVID-19 mandate for businesses
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for large private corporations but allowed a vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.
U.S. markets fall as Labor Department reports rising inflation, jobless claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. markets fall as Labor Department reports rising inflation, jobless claims
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined after the Labor Department on Thursday reported a record increase in wholesale prices and an unexpected uptick in weekly jobless claims.
Kanye West investigated for allegedly punching fan in LA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kanye West investigated for allegedly punching fan in LA
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday that it's investigating rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph.
College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
College enrollment dropped 3.8% last fall amid pandemic, report says
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Fall semester college enrollment dropped for a second year in a row thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the steepest declines coming at public, four-year institutions.
Oath Keepers leader, 10 others indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oath Keepers leader, 10 others indicted for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A District of Columbia federal grand jury indicted Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and 10 others on charges of seditious conspiracy and other crimes, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Animated video of drone strike on Donald Trump appears on Iran leader's website
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
Historic heat wave hits Buenos Aires, Argentina
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
House passes voting rights bill; Sinema, Manchin oppose filibuster change
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
In 1st op-ed since leaving office, Obama calls for end of filibuster to pass voting rights bill
Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn
Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement