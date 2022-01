President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he departs the White House on Tuesday. He will give an update on his administration's response to the Omicron variant Thursday morning. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the administration's "whole of government" approach to the current coronavirus surge due to the Omicron variant in a statement Thursday morning. Biden's comments come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday re-instituted a state of emergency there and the president is expected to announce that he is sending 1,000 military medical personnel to six states to help overcrowded hospitals. Advertisement

According to the latest seven-day moving average of cases documented by Johns Hopkins University, cases have increased more than 600% in Kansas over the past week and have doubled in Florida and Tennessee.

Biden is expected to make his comments at 10:30 a.m., EST.

On Wednesday, the White House announced it was increasing access to COVID-19 testing in schools by making 10 million tests available per month. The administration said the additional tests would help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test to stay programs.